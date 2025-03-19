Predators to face Penguins in Stockholm in November

The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that the Nashville Predators will be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins in a two-game Global Series in November. The games will be played at the Avicil Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on November 14 and 16, 2025.

Penguins played in first Global Series game in Stockholm

These will be the 18th and 19th NHL regular season games played in Stockholm, Sweden since 2008. Seventeen years ago, ironically the Penguins played the very first Global Series game scheduled for Stockholm. They defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime on a game-winning goal by Tyler Kennedy of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario with an unassisted marker 25 seconds left in the extra period.

Who are active Swedish players on the Penguins and Predators?

Three Swedish players have played for the Penguins this year. They are right winger Rickard Rakell of Sundbyberg, center Emil Bemstrom of Nykopoing, and three-time Norris Trophy winning defenseman Erik Karlsson of Landsboro. Rakell leads the Penguins with 31 goals, and is second on the team in points with 59. Meanwhile. Karlsson leads all Penguins in goals among defenseman (10), is second in assists among Penguins (39), and leads all Penguins in points among blueliners (49). Bemstrom picked up his first point of the season on Sunday in a 7-3 Penguins win over the New Jersey Devils. He set up Penguins right winger Kevin Hayes of Dorchester, Massachusetts with 22 seconds left in third period to close out the scoring.

There are two Swedes on the Predators. They are defenseman Andreas Englund of Stockholm, and centre Filip Forsberg of Ostervala. Forsberg, the two-time NHL All-Star, leads the Predators in goals (25), assists (35), and points (60), power-play points (19), shots on goal (236), and takeaways (37) this season. Englund has one goal in 23 games in 2024-25. That marker came with the Los Angeles Kings before he was selected off waivers by the Predators on February 10.