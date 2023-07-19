The NFL has moved to a more offensive league over the last few years.

Kansas City led the league in points per game last season and won the Super Bowl, led by the best QB in the league, Patrick Mahomes.

Their opponent in the Super Bowl was the Philadelphia Eagles, who ranked second in the NFL last year in PPG.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes put on a show in the Super Bowl.

Teams will only go far in the NFL nowadays if they have a top-notch QB and excellent play-calling.

Before, there would be about 3-5 top QBs in the NFL but now there’s plenty.

Being a mobile QB in the NFL is mandatory now.

Having the right playmakers to pair with QBs is essential to a team’s success as well.

In this article, we will predict the top 10 offenses of the 2023 regular season and explain in detail why each team will finish in the top 10.

Predicting The Top 10 NFL Offenses In 2023

Having a top offense is the way to win in the NFL nowadays.

Last season, the two teams that played in the Super Bowl both finished the season as the top two scoring teams in the league.

Some offenses that did not crack our top 10 list but have the potential to be top 10 offenses are the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings had a great offense last year, led by star WR Justin Jefferson but they could take a step back this season.

Minnesota let Dalvin Cook go, the offensive line is average, and Kirk Cousins may be on the decline.

It was tough to leave the Vikings off the top 10 list with Jefferson but there are teams with a better all-around offense.

Now, we will get into predicting the top 10 offenses of 2023.

10. Baltimore Ravens

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Lamar Jackson (QB), Odell Beckham Jr (WR)

Key Offensive Departures: Kenyan Drake (RB), Demarcus Robinson (WR), Sammy Watkins (WR)

Key Draft Additions: Zay Flowers (WR)

When Lamar Jackson was on the field, Baltimore’s offense was one of the best.

However, when he was not on the field like in the final weeks of last season and the Wild Card round, the offense struggled mightily.

Baltimore signed their star QB to a massive deal and added him some weapons.

The signing of Odell Beckham Jr in free agency was part one of adding weapons.

In the NFL Draft, they selected WR Zay Flowers in round 1 to pair with Beckham.

The Ravens had a great offseason, boosting their offensive weapons and signing Jackson to a long-term deal.

Another factor that makes Baltimore a very good offense is their offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranks Baltimore’s offensive line as the fourth-best in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

The offensive line is a major factor as well as Jackson as to why Baltimore’s rush attack is one of the best in the NFL.

With a healthy Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have one of the best offenses in the league.

9. Miami Dolphins

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Mike White (QB), Raheem Mostert (RB), Myles Gaskin (RB), Jeff Wilson (RB), Braxton Berrios (WR)

Key Offensive Departures: Teddy Bridgewater (QB), Trent Sherfield (WR), Mike Gesicki (TE), Greg Little (OT)

Key Draft Additions: Devon Achane (RB)

When Tua Tagovailoa was on the field and healthy, the Miami Dolphins had one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

They could go toe-to-toe with any team in the league on offense.

Tyreek Hill lived up to the hype after Miami gave up a lot of high-end draft picks for the star WR.

Hill and Jaylen Waddle formed a dynamic duo in 2022 when Tua was under center.

If Tua’s health was not a concern, Miami would be listed as a possible top-five offense here.

However, Tua’s short-term and long-term health is in question.

One more concussion could end his season and career.

Pro Football Focus ranks Miami’s offensive line 20th heading into the NFL season.

This makes it riskier for Tua and why the Dolphins are not higher on this list.

If Tua can remain healthy in 2023, Miami’s offense will be explosive and one of the best in the NFL.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Easton Stick (QB), Trey Pipkins (OT), Will Clapp (C), Jalen Guyton (WR)

Key Offensive Departures: Chase Daniel (QB), DeAndre Carter (WR), Storm Norton (OT), Matt Feiler (OG)

Key Draft Additions: Quentin Johnston (WR)

Justin Herbert continued to evolve into a superstar in 2022 but injuries to Mike Williams and Keenan Allen hampered the offense last season.

The Chargers were not as dynamic out of the backfield as they needed to be last year.

However, this offense has a lot of upside going forward because of the talents of Herbert.

The Chargers added TCU star, WR Quentin Johnston to further improve the offense.

Los Angeles will now have a very good trio of receivers heading into next season.

Pro Football Focus ranks the Chargers’ offensive line as ninth-best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

With Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers will have one of the best offenses in the league in 2023.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Sam Darnold (QB), Brandon Allen (QB), Jake Brendel (C)

Key Offensive Departures: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Mike McGlinchey (OT), Daniel Brunskill (OG)

Key Draft Additions: Cameron Latu (TE)

Despite season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers had a top-10 offense last year, ranking sixth in PPG.

Brock Purdy was a revelation late in the year, and Christian McCaffrey was everything the offense needed.

They have a lot of upside heading into 2023.

McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle are arguably the best trio of playmakers in the NFL.

One issue for the 49ers’ offense is their offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranks their offensive line 18th heading into the 2023 NFL season.

If it wasn’t for Trent Williams, the offensive line for San Francisco would look on paper as one of the worst in the league.

However, Kyle Shanahan is an offensive-minded guru.

With terrific play calling and very good playmakers, the 49ers will once again have one of the top offenses in the NFL in 2023.

6. Detroit Lions

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Nate Sudfeld (QB), David Montgomery (RB), Marvin Jones (WR), Graham Glasgow (C/OG)

Key Offensive Departures: D’Andre Swift (RB), Jamaal Williams (RB), Justin Jackson (RB), D.J. Chark (WR), Evan Brown (C), Dan Skipper (OT)

Key Draft Additions: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Sam LaPorta (TE), Hendon Hooker (QB)

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions’ offense was superb in 2022.

They ranked fifth in PPG last year.

Goff was much better at home than on the road last year.

If Goff can improve playing away from Ford Field, Detroit’s offense will be even better.

The offensive line for Detroit is one of the best in the league.

Pro Football Focus ranks Detroit’s offensive line fifth best entering the 2023 NFL season.

They traded away D’Andre Swift and lost Jamaal Williams in the offseason.

Swift and Williams formed an excellent rushing attack for Detroit but the Lions replenished their RB group.

They drafted Jahmyr Gibbs and signed David Montgomery in the offseason.

Detroit’s rushing attack will be even better in 2023.

The Lions will have a very good offense and if Goff can improve on the road, they will have one of the top offenses in the league in 2023.

Predicting The Top Five NFL Offenses In 2023

Now, we will predict the top five offenses of the 2023 season.

These are the top offenses in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys kick off the top-five list.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Tony Pollard (RB), Cooper Rush (QB), Brandin Cooks (WR), Ronald Jones (RB)

Key Offensive Departures: Ezekiel Elliott (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), T.Y. Hilton (WR), Noah Brown (WR), Connor McGovern (OG), Jason Peters (OT)

Key Draft Additions: Luke Schoonmaker (TE)

The Dallas Cowboys had a very good offense in 2022 but it still felt like it should have been better.

Dak Prescott missed the first quarter of the season.

After he started to heat up midseason, he uncharacteristically became an interception machine in the final weeks of the season.

Dallas has the talent to produce a very good offense.

While they lost Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz, they kept Tony Pollard, who was the better RB last year.

They also acquired a very reliable number 2 WR in Brandin Cooks.

CeeDee Lamb and Cooks form a solid duo at WR.

The offensive line for Dallas is very good.

Pro Football Focus ranks the offensive line sixth best heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Reducing Prescott’s interceptions should be Dallas’ main focus entering the season.

Dallas ranked fourth in points per game last year and there is no reason to doubt they can rank top five in PPG once again.

The Cowboys will have a dynamic offense in 2023 and be among the best in the league.

4. Buffalo Bills

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Damien Harris (RB), Kyle Allen (QB), Latavius Murray (RB), Trent Sherfield (WR), Connor McGovern (OG), David Edwards (OG), David Quessenberry (OG)

Key Offensive Departures: Case Keenum (QB), Devin Singletary (RB), Cole Beasley (WR), Jamison Crowder (WR), Isaiah McKenzie (WR)

Key Draft Additions: Dalton Kincaid (TE), O’Cyrus Torrence (OG)

Last year was not the finish the Buffalo Bills were hoping for.

However, Josh Allen and the offense were very good all season.

An elbow injury may have derailed what was a top-notch offense all year.

Stefon Diggs remains one of the best WRs in the league.

Buffalo does have some weaknesses on offense.

The run game severely lacked last year.

Another weakness is the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranks Buffalo’s offensive line 22nd entering the 2023 NFL season.

The running game was not addressed in the offseason but Buffalo is hoping Dalton Kincaid becomes a viable number two option in the pass game.

Despite a lack of a run game, Josh Allen makes up for it with his legs and arm.

The Bills ranked third in the league last year in points per game.

With Allen and Diggs, Buffalo will once again have one of the best offenses in the league.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Jalen Hurts (QB), Marcus Mariota (QB), Rashaad Penny (RB), D’Andre Swift (RB), Jason Kelce (C), Boston Scott (RB)

Key Offensive Departures: Gardner Minshew (QB), Miles Sanders (RB), Andre Dillard (OT), Isaac Seumalo (OG), Zach Pascal (WR)

Key Draft Additions: Tyler Steen (OT)

The Philadelphia Eagles have a stacked offense.

Pro Football Focus ranks Philadelphia’s offensive line as the best in the league entering the 2023 NFL season.

The offense is very balanced that can win in multiple ways.

They are led by MVP finalist Jalen Hurts who is getting better and better.

Philadelphia has two stud weapons at WR in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

They replaced Miles Sanders with D’Andre Swift.

Dallas Goedert is a very good and reliable TE.

Philadelphia was fourth in rushing yards per game and ninth in passing yards per game last year.

The Eagles averaged the second most PPG last season.

While it is difficult to go back to the Super Bowl two straight years, if the Eagles can remain relatively healthy, they will be among the top contenders to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Philadelphia will have one of the best all-around offenses in the league in 2023.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Trevor Siemian (QB), Trent Taylor (WR), Drew Sample (TE), Irv Smith (TE), Orlando Brown (OT), Cody Ford (OG), Max Scharping (OG)

Key Offensive Departures: Brandon Allen (QB), Samaje Perine (RB), Hayden Hurst (TE)

Key Draft Additions: Charlie Jones (WR), Chase Brown (RB)

There were some questions about whether Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ success in 2021 was a fluke.

Nobody is wondering that anymore.

Burrow is a top 2-3 QB in the NFL and there may not be a better WR duo in the league than Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The priority for the Bengals once again was to improve their offensive line and they did that.

Cincinnati signed superstar offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

This move greatly improves the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranks the offensive line 17th in the league entering the 2023 NFL season but they could be much better with Brown.

With Burrow under center and Chase and Higgins at WR, the Bengals will have an elite offense in 2023.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Key Offensive Additions/Re-signs: Blaine Gabbert (QB), Jerick McKinnon (RB), Richie James (WR), Justin Watson (WR), Donovan Smith (OT), Jawaan Taylor (OT), Nick Allegretti (OG), Blake Bell (TE)

Key Offensive Departures: Orlando Brown (OT), Andrew Wylie (OT), Juju Smith-Schuster (WR), Mecole Hardman (WR), Chad Henne (QB), Ronald Jones (RB)

Key Draft Additions: Rashee Rice (WR), Wanya Morris (OT)

There is no reason to try and get cute here.

The Kansas City Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce.

Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL, Reid is the best offensive mind in the league, and Kelce is the best play-making TE in the NFL.

The Chiefs ranked first last year in PPG and passing yards per game.

They did this despite trading star WR Tyreek Hill.

While they lost Orlando Brown and some other key pieces on offense, they brought in some good replacements.

Jawaan Taylor will look to replace Orlando Brown.

Also, it seems like it does not matter who Mahomes has at his disposal, he will be lights out.

Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco were major contributors down the stretch of the season and in their Super Bowl run.

With Mahomes, Reid, and Kelce, the Chiefs will once again have the best offense in the NFL in 2023 and will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.