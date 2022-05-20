Premier League Free Bet at Malaysia Betting Sites | Sports Betting Malaysia

BK8 are offering users the chance to redeem MYR 300 when they bet on the final day of the Premier League . To claim your own fantastic Malaysia sports betting offer, read below.

Sports Betting Malaysia Offer: Premier League MYR 300 Free Bet – How to Claim

The MYR 300 Free Bet is EXCLUSIVE TO MALAYSIA and can be claimed by following these steps:

Click here to sign up to BK8 Create an account by filling out your details. Make a deposit and place a bet on the any football market. Receive a Free Bet of the equivalent value to use on any event up to MYR 300.

Malaysia Betting Sites Free Bet for the Premier League

The main terms and conditions of the Malaysia sports betting BK8 Premier League offer are:

100% Match, up to MYR 300.

Transfer a minimum amount of MYR 50 into the Sports, Live Casino, Slots, MEGA888, or 918KISS wallet to qualify for this bonus.

All first deposit members are entitled to this promotion.

A BK8 bonus code is not required to claim the welcome offer.

Click here to sign up to BK8

Premier League Malaysia Sports Betting Preview

The Premier League concludes on Sunday as another season draws to a close.

There is still plenty at stake on the last day, with title challengers Manchester City facing Aston Villa, while Liverpool play Wolves – both sides can still win the title with a just a point separating the two.

Meanwhile, Tottenham look set to claim the final Champions League qualification spot, and all they need is a point against Norwich. Arsenal play Everton, and will be keeping on eye on their rivals in case they do slip up.

Near the bottom of the table, Everton secured their safety for the next season, while Burnley and Leeds will battle it out on the final day in the hope of surviving.

BK8 Malaysia Betting Site Review: Why Open an Account?

BK8 are among the best online Malaysian betting sites around for sports betting fans, and they have the following on offer:

Easy Deposits – Many Different Payment Options

Big Deposit Limits – Make Bigger Bets

Fast Withdrawals – Money Credited Within 3 Days

Great football betting markets

They have some very lucrative offers across a variety of markets, and the MYR 300 offer is the biggest available this weekend.

Any credited bonus can be used on any sporting event as well, so you can try your hand at other football as well as any other sports you choose.