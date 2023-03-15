College Basketball News and Rumors

President Barack Obama March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, And Expert Picks


Dan Girolamo


Syndication: The Star Press

President Barack Obama revealed his March Madness 2023 Bracket. Below you’ll find President Obama’s bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

One of the best traditions in March Madness is the reveal of President Obama’s bracket. This year, President Obama’s Final Four consists of a one-seed, two-seed, three-seed, and five-seed. One of his biggest surprises involves the No. 13 Iona Gaels making the Sweet 16.

President Barack Obama’s Picks

President Barack Obama March Madness Bracket 2023

President Barack Obama March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

President Obama’s Final Four includes No. 3 Baylor, No. 5 Duke, No. 1 Houston, and No. 2 UCLA.

Aside from the Final Four, other notable selections include No. 7 Michigan State to the Elite Eight, No. 8 Memphis to the Sweet 16, and No. 6 TCU to the Sweet 16.

Iona To Reach Sweet 16

The biggest shocker on President Obama’s bracket is the addition of the No. 13 Iona Gaels to the Sweet 16 in the West Region.

Iona stems from the MAAC Conference, where they defeated the Marist Red Foxes 76-55 in the conference championship to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Iona is led by Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino. In his three seasons at Iona, Pitino is 64-21 with two MAAC Championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, No. 15 Iona played No. 2 Alabama in a tightly-contested opening round contest. The Gaels went into halftime down one point before losing 68-55.

For Iona to make the Sweet 16, they must defeat No. 4 UConn in the Round of 64, and then beat the winner of No. 5 Saint Mary’s-No. 12 VCU Rams in the Round of 32. Iona will go as far as MAAC Player of the Year Walter Clayton Jr. takes them, who’s averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Bet on Iona to Reach Sweet 16 (+odds) at BetOnline

Baylor To Reach Final Four +600

In the South Region, President Obama selects the No. 3 Baylor Bears to advance to the Final Four.

The Bears enter the tournament with a 22-10 record. However, the Bears lost their final two games of the year, including a 78-72 loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Bears will face No. 14 UC Santa Barbara in the First Round on Friday, March 17. Baylor will rely on three guards to do most of the scoring on offense: Keyonte George (15.8), Adam Flagler (15.5), and LJ Cryer (14.6).

Do not sleep on UC Santa Barbara, who lost by one point to Creighton in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Bet on Baylor to Reach Final Four (+600) at BetOnline

UCLA To Reach Final Four +300

In the West Region, President Obama likes the No. 2 UCLA Bruins to defeat the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight. This would be UCLA’s second Final Four appearance in three seasons.

UCLA is one of the most experienced teams in the country, led by Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaime Jaquez Jr. The talented senior does it all for the Bruins, leading the team in scoring (17.3) and rebounds (8.1). Jaquez’s running mate is Tyger Campbell, the point guard who is second in scoring (13.6) and first in assists (4.7).

For UCLA to make the Final Four, they will have to get it done without Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark, who is out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury.

UCLA will be looking to avenge their 2021 Final Four loss to Gonzaga, falling 93-90 in overtime on a buzzer-beating three from Jalen Suggs.

Bet on UCLA to Reach Final Four (+300) at BetOnline

Duke To Win National Championship +1600

In the final game of the season, President Obama likes the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils to defeat the No. 1 Houston Cougars to win the National Championship.

Duke comes into the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Blue Devils have won nine straight games, including a 59-49 win over Virginia to win the ACC Tournament.

For Duke to win it all, they must rely on their size to overpower teams, as the Blue Devils rank eighth in Division I in offensive rebounding rate.

If Duke wins the National Championship, it will cap off a storybook season for first-year coach Jon Scheyer, who took over Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Bet on Duke to Win National Championship (+1600) at BetOnline

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023

 

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
