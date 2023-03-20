News

President Donald Trump Arrest Odds: 25% Chance To Be Arrested On Golf Course

Dan Girolamo
Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Former President Donald Trump believes he will be arrested on Tuesday for his connection to a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Top online sportsbooks are accepting props bets around Trump’s arrest, including the location of where it will happen. Find out the odds for the location of the arrest below.

Donald Trump Announced He Will Be Arrested On Tuesday

On Truth Social, Trump announced that he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

Trump referred to himself as the “far and away leading republican candidate and former president of the United States.”

Trump alleged that a “corrupt and highly political” Manhattan District Attorney’s office leaked information involving the Daniels’ investigation.

Trump told his followers and supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back” at the end of the post.

President Donald Trump Arrest Odds: Where Will It Happen?

If Trump is correct and an arrest occurs on Tuesday, where will it happen?

BetOnline is listing odds as to where Trump will be arrested. The frontrunner is his residence at -300. Trump currently resides in Mar-A-Lago, Florida. If indicted, Trump’s attorney suggested that his client would negotiate a time and place to voluntarily turn himself over to the authorities.

The other two places on the board for Trump’s arrest include the golf course (+300) and the police station (+300).

View the entire chart from BetOnline below.

Where will Trump be arrested? Odds Play
Personal Residence -300 BetOnline logo
Golf Course
 +300 BetOnline logo
Police Station +300 BetOnline logo

 

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

 

News
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
