David Evans
Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and it’s set to be a thrilling match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. But before the game even starts, there’s another exciting event to look forward to: the traditional pre-game interview with the President of the United States. This year, President Joe Biden will be in the spotlight and BetOnline is offering a range of special props and Joe Biden interview props to add to the excitement.

Which QB will President Biden mention first?

When Joe Biden is interviewed in the traditional Super Bowl pre-game interview on Sunday, all eyes and ears will be on what the President says first. Part of the reason for that are the BetOnline President Joe Biden props and specials that are available.

One of the most popular prop bets is which quarterback President Biden will mention first during the interview. The odds are in favor of Jalen Hurts at -200, while Patrick Mahomes is at +150. It’s sure to be a close call, with both players having impressive seasons and playing key roles in their teams’ successes.

Which QB Will Joe Biden Mention First?
 Odds Sportsbook
Jalen Hurts -200 betonline ag
Patrick Mahomes +150 betonline ag

 

Another exciting special is the length of the interview, with the over/under set at 4.5 minutes. The odds for over are +110, while under is -150. Will President Biden keep the interview short and sweet, or will he delve deeper into the state of the country and his plans for the future? The over/under prop is sure to be a popular one, with fans eagerly anticipating the answer.

Length of President Biden’s Interview
 Odds Sportsbook
Under 4.5 Minutes -150 betonline ag
Over 4.5 Minutes +110 betonline ag

 

But that’s not all, BetOnline is also offering a special on which topic President Biden will mention first during the interview. The options are “Jobs” at +125,  “Super Bowl” at +150, “Ukraine” at +400, “Build Back Better” at +425, and “Diversity” at +500. Will President Biden stick to sports, or will he delve into more serious topics?

What Topic Will President Joe Biden Mention First?
 Odds Sportsbook
Jobs +125 betonline ag
Super Bowl +150 betonline ag
Ukraine +400 betonline ag
Build Back Better +425 betonline ag
Diversity
 +500 betonline ag

These Joe Biden specials and props are a great way to add even more excitement to the already highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII. And we can’t wait to see how they both play out.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
