Boxing News and Rumors

Prince William Shows Off Boxing Skills During Sports Charity Visit

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Prince William Boxing
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

During a visit to sports charity, Coach Core, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, showed off his boxing skills as he hit the punchbag, did some shadow boxing and threw some jabs.

Boxing really is for everyone. As Prince William has shown in his visit to the sports charity, boxing brings communities together. Boxing can be for anyone from any background, of any age and of any level. Even if you are part of The Royal Family!

Prince William Hits The Punchbag With Royal Right Hook

On a recent visit to Coach Core, a training organisation based at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, England, Prince William took part in various sporting activities, including some boxing.

Along with his wife, the Princess of Wales, the pair partook in sports such as wheelchair bowls, football and boxing on their visit to the sports charity.

Both Kate and William looked to have thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Coach Core, which is a charity that was set up ten years ago. The Royals visit marked the ten year anniversary of the sports charity, which aims to train young adults to become sports coaches before going on to work in their local communities.

The charity has done some incredible work over the past decade, developing sports coaches all across London and beyond.

In a speech during his visit, the Prince of Wales hailed the “incredible achievements” of the organisation, who continue to have a huge impact on local communities. He went on to add that boxing provides “hope, connection and opportunity” for people.

The prince showed off his boxing skills as he jabbed and hooked the punchbag under the watchful eye of two of the Coach Core teaching students. The pair of students gave Prince William some boxing tips, as well as showing him how to throw punches properly whilst moving your head and defending yourself.

Gabrielle Reid, an 18-year-old from Bournemouth who is two months into her training course, had this to say about Prince William’s boxing credentials:

“He picked it up very fast, and he said he had boxed before. I didn’t have to teach him much. I’m not going to forget this experience, it was crazy.”

Prince William Shows Boxing Skills
Prince William shows off boxing skills during visit to Coach Core

Joshua Jones, who us 21-years-old who is also two months into his coaching programme at Coach Core, had this to say about the prince and his chances of getting in the ring soon:

“I just went over the fundamentals of boxing. I showed him the jab, backhand and I showed him how to throw a one-two, and his stance and guard.

“He enjoyed it, he said he’d done a bit a before but had a little knuckle injury so wouldn’t be taking it up any time soon.”

After what looked to be a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon of sports and fun, the Prince of Wales hailed the amazing work that Coach Core had done over the past decade. In his speech, William said:

“Sport has an incredible way of providing hope, connection and opportunity. We are both so proud of all the remarkable progress that has been made. To all the Coach Core apprentices, we want to say well done and also thank you.

“We all face barriers and challenges in life, and these can sometimes take incredible bravery to overcome. Not only have you faced these down, you have positively impacted the lives of others along the way and inspired many more.”

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder Wants Anthony Joshua Super-Fight In Africa
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 13 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3
Tyson Fury Backs Deontay Wilder To Make Winning Knockout Return
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 11 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Uriah Hall vs Le'Veon Bell
Le’Veon Bell Takes On Former UFC Star Uriah Hall In Second Boxing Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 7 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Eddie Hearn Jake Paul
Latest Update On Jake Paul Being Sued For $100 Million By Eddie Hearn
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 6 2022
More News
Arrow to top