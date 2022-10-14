Prince William Shows Off Boxing Skills During Sports Charity Visit

During a visit to sports charity, Coach Core, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, showed off his boxing skills as he hit the punchbag, did some shadow boxing and threw some jabs.

Boxing really is for everyone. As Prince William has shown in his visit to the sports charity, boxing brings communities together. Boxing can be for anyone from any background, of any age and of any level. Even if you are part of The Royal Family!

Prince William Hits The Punchbag With Royal Right Hook

On a recent visit to Coach Core, a training organisation based at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, England, Prince William took part in various sporting activities, including some boxing.

Along with his wife, the Princess of Wales, the pair partook in sports such as wheelchair bowls, football and boxing on their visit to the sports charity.

Both Kate and William looked to have thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Coach Core, which is a charity that was set up ten years ago. The Royals visit marked the ten year anniversary of the sports charity, which aims to train young adults to become sports coaches before going on to work in their local communities.

The charity has done some incredible work over the past decade, developing sports coaches all across London and beyond.

In a speech during his visit, the Prince of Wales hailed the “incredible achievements” of the organisation, who continue to have a huge impact on local communities. He went on to add that boxing provides “hope, connection and opportunity” for people.

The prince showed off his boxing skills as he jabbed and hooked the punchbag under the watchful eye of two of the Coach Core teaching students. The pair of students gave Prince William some boxing tips, as well as showing him how to throw punches properly whilst moving your head and defending yourself.

Gabrielle Reid, an 18-year-old from Bournemouth who is two months into her training course, had this to say about Prince William’s boxing credentials:

“He picked it up very fast, and he said he had boxed before. I didn’t have to teach him much. I’m not going to forget this experience, it was crazy.”

Joshua Jones, who us 21-years-old who is also two months into his coaching programme at Coach Core, had this to say about the prince and his chances of getting in the ring soon:

“I just went over the fundamentals of boxing. I showed him the jab, backhand and I showed him how to throw a one-two, and his stance and guard.

“He enjoyed it, he said he’d done a bit a before but had a little knuckle injury so wouldn’t be taking it up any time soon.”

After what looked to be a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon of sports and fun, the Prince of Wales hailed the amazing work that Coach Core had done over the past decade. In his speech, William said:

“Sport has an incredible way of providing hope, connection and opportunity. We are both so proud of all the remarkable progress that has been made. To all the Coach Core apprentices, we want to say well done and also thank you.

“We all face barriers and challenges in life, and these can sometimes take incredible bravery to overcome. Not only have you faced these down, you have positively impacted the lives of others along the way and inspired many more.”