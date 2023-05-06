Betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby and want to know more about the horses running in Saturday’s race? Here is a printable Kentucky Derby 2023 cheat sheet and betting guide with the horses, odds, post positions, jockeys, trainers, and stats for all 18 horses running at Churchill Downs.

The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a 2023 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet with everything that you need to know about the 18 three-year-old thoroughbreds running at Churchill Downs.

Morning line favorite Forte was among five horses recently scratched for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. With Skinner and Forte being late scratches, there will only be 18 of a possible 20 horses running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Mandarin Hero, Cyclone Mischief, and King Russell were among the three alternates to receive a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

To make things easier heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby, we’ve compiled everything you need to know into a printable cheat sheet with odds from BetOnline.

Find the horses, post positions, odds, jockeys, trainers, and horse racing stats for all 18 horses racing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby below.

Download here: Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide

Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds

Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide

Post Positions Horse Odds Points Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Breeder Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree Running Style Auction Price 1 Hit Show +2200 60 Manuel Franco Brad H. Cox Gary and Mary West Gary and Mary West Stables Inc. 5 (3-1-0) $404,375 $80,875 99 Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit Stalker N/A 2 Verifying +1000 54 Tyler Gaffalioine Brad H. Cox Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B. Hunter Valley & Mountmellick Farm, LLC 6 (2-2-0) $489,900 $81,650 102 Justify – Diva Delite, by Repent Pacesetter $775,000 3 Two Phil’s +1200 123 Jareth Loveberry Larry Rivelli Patricia’s Hope LLC and Sagan, Phillip Phillip Sagan 8 (4-1-1) $683,450 $85,431 97 Hard Spun – Mia Torri by General Quarters Stalker $150,000 4 Confidence Game +1600 57 James Graham J. Keith Desormeaux Don’t Tell My Wife Stables Summer Wind Equine LLC 7 (3-1-2) $785,525 $112,218 104 Candy Ride (ARG) – Eblouissante, by Bernardini Pacesetter $25,000 5 Tapit Trice +375 150 Luis Saez Todd Pletcher Antony Beck Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. 5 (4-0-1) $883,650 $176,730 103 Tapit – Danzatrice by Dunkirk Closer $1,300,000 6 Kingsbarns +1200 100 Jose L. Ortiz Todd Pletcher Spendthrift Farm LLC Parks Investment Group, LLC 3 (3-0-0) $657,300 $219,100 100 Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit Pacesetter $800,000 7 Reincarnate +2800 45 John Velazquez Tim Yakteen SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan Woods Edge Farm, LLC 7 (2-3-2) $345,650 $49,379 103 Good Magic – Allanah, by Scat Daddy Pacesetter $775,000 8 Mage +1000 50 Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH Grandview Equine 3 (1-1-0) $247,200 $82,400 102 Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown Pacesetter $290,000 9 Disarm +3300 46 Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC 5 (1-2-2) $327,850 $65,570 95 Gun Runner – Easy Tap, by Tapit Stalker N/A 10 Jace’s Road +5000 45 Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables Colts Neck Stables LLC 6 (2-0-2) $238,050 $39,675 101 Quality Road – Out Post, by Silver Deputy Pacesetter $510,000 11 Sun Thunder +5000 54 Brian Hernandez Jr. Kenneth G McPeek R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine Southern Equine Stables, LLC 6 (1-1-1) $247,500 $41,250 94 Into Mischief – Greenfield D’Oro, by Medaglia Deep Closer $400,000 12 Angel of Empire +500 154 Flavien Prat Brad H. Cox Albaugh Family Stables LLC Forgotten Land Investment Inc & Black Diamond Equine Corp 6 (4-1-0) $1,069,375 $178,229 106 Classic Empire – Armony’s Angel by To Honor and Serve Stalker/Closer $70,000 13 Raise Cain +5000 64 Gerrardo Corrales Ben Colebrook Warren, Andrew N. and Warren, Rania Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC 7 (2-1-1) $296,328 $42,333 93 Violence – Lemon Belle, by Lemon Drop Kid Stalker/Closer $180,000 14 Derma Sotogake +1200 100 Christophe Lemaire Hidetaka Otonashi Hiroyuki Asanuma Shadai Farm 8 (4-0-2) $1,162,164 $145,271 N/A Mind Your Biscuits – Amour Poesie by Neo Universe Pacesetter $163,397 15 Rocket Can +4000 60 Junior Alvarado William I. Mott Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc. Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC 7 (2-2-0) $383,413 $54,773 99 Into Mischief – Tension, by Tapit Stalker $245,000 16 Cyclone Mischief +4000 45 Irad Ortiz Jr. Dale Domans Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate 7 (2-0-3) $246,350 $35,193 101 Into Mischief – Areyoucominghere, by Bernardini Pacesetter $450,000 17 Mandarin Hero +1400 40 Kazushi Minura Terunobu Fujita Hiroaki Arai Hirano Bokujo 6 (4-2-0) $386,854 $64,476 105 Shanghai Bobby – Namura Nadeshiko, by Fuji Kiseki Stalker/Closer N/A 18 King Russell +6600 40 Rafael Bejarano Ron Moquett Jones, Brereton C., and Naber Racing Brereton C. Jones 6 (1-3-0) $322,350 $53,725 99 Creative Cause – Believe You Will, by Proud Citizen Closer $60,000

