Betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby and want to know more about the horses running in Saturday’s race? Here is a printable Kentucky Derby 2023 cheat sheet and betting guide with the horses, odds, post positions, jockeys, trainers, and stats for all 18 horses running at Churchill Downs.
The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a 2023 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet with everything that you need to know about the 18 three-year-old thoroughbreds running at Churchill Downs.
Morning line favorite Forte was among five horses recently scratched for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. With Skinner and Forte being late scratches, there will only be 18 of a possible 20 horses running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Mandarin Hero, Cyclone Mischief, and King Russell were among the three alternates to receive a spot in the Kentucky Derby.
To make things easier heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby, we’ve compiled everything you need to know into a printable cheat sheet with odds from BetOnline.
Find the horses, post positions, odds, jockeys, trainers, and horse racing stats for all 18 horses racing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby below.
Download here: Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide
Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Tapit Trice
|+375
|Angel of Empire
|+500
|Derma Sotogake
|+800
|Verifying
|+1000
|Mage
|+1000
|Two Phil’s
|+1200
+1200
|+1200
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Mandarin Hero
|+1400
|Confidence Game
|+1600
|Hit Show
|+2200
|Reincarnate
|+2800
|Disarm
|+3300
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Cyclone Mischief
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|King Russell
|+6600
Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide
|Post Positions
|Horse
|Odds
|Points
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Owner(s)
|Breeder
|Career Record
|Career Earnings
|Earnings Per Start
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Pedigree
|Running Style
|Auction Price
|1
|Hit Show
|+2200
|60
|Manuel Franco
|Brad H. Cox
|Gary and Mary West
|Gary and Mary West Stables Inc.
|5 (3-1-0)
|$404,375
|$80,875
|99
|Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit
|Stalker
|N/A
|2
|Verifying
|+1000
|54
|Tyler Gaffalioine
|Brad H. Cox
|Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.
|Hunter Valley & Mountmellick Farm, LLC
|6 (2-2-0)
|$489,900
|$81,650
|102
|Justify – Diva Delite, by Repent
|Pacesetter
|$775,000
|3
|Two Phil’s
|+1200
|123
|Jareth Loveberry
|Larry Rivelli
|Patricia’s Hope LLC and Sagan, Phillip
|Phillip Sagan
|8 (4-1-1)
|$683,450
|$85,431
|97
|Hard Spun – Mia Torri by General Quarters
|Stalker
|$150,000
|4
|Confidence Game
|+1600
|57
|James Graham
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|Don’t Tell My Wife Stables
|Summer Wind Equine LLC
|7 (3-1-2)
|$785,525
|$112,218
|104
|Candy Ride (ARG) – Eblouissante, by Bernardini
|Pacesetter
|$25,000
|5
|Tapit Trice
|+375
|150
|Luis Saez
|Todd Pletcher
|Antony Beck
|Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.
|5 (4-0-1)
|$883,650
|$176,730
|103
|Tapit – Danzatrice by Dunkirk
|Closer
|$1,300,000
|6
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|100
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Todd Pletcher
|Spendthrift Farm LLC
|Parks Investment Group, LLC
|3 (3-0-0)
|$657,300
|$219,100
|100
|Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit
|Pacesetter
|$800,000
|7
|Reincarnate
|+2800
|45
|John Velazquez
|Tim Yakteen
|SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan
|Woods Edge Farm, LLC
|7 (2-3-2)
|$345,650
|$49,379
|103
|Good Magic – Allanah, by Scat Daddy
|Pacesetter
|$775,000
|8
|Mage
|+1000
|50
|Javier Castellano
|Gustavo Delgado
|OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH
|Grandview Equine
|3 (1-1-0)
|$247,200
|$82,400
|102
|Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown
|Pacesetter
|$290,000
|9
|Disarm
|+3300
|46
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|5 (1-2-2)
|$327,850
|$65,570
|95
|Gun Runner – Easy Tap, by Tapit
|Stalker
|N/A
|10
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|45
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables
|Colts Neck Stables LLC
|6 (2-0-2)
|$238,050
|$39,675
|101
|Quality Road – Out Post, by Silver Deputy
|Pacesetter
|$510,000
|11
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|54
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Kenneth G McPeek
|R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine
|Southern Equine Stables, LLC
|6 (1-1-1)
|$247,500
|$41,250
|94
|Into Mischief – Greenfield D’Oro, by Medaglia
|Deep Closer
|$400,000
|12
|Angel of Empire
|+500
|154
|Flavien Prat
|Brad H. Cox
|Albaugh Family Stables LLC
|Forgotten Land Investment Inc & Black Diamond Equine Corp
|6 (4-1-0)
|$1,069,375
|$178,229
|106
|Classic Empire – Armony’s Angel by To Honor and Serve
|Stalker/Closer
|$70,000
|13
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|64
|Gerrardo Corrales
|Ben Colebrook
|Warren, Andrew N. and Warren, Rania
|Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC
|7 (2-1-1)
|$296,328
|$42,333
|93
|Violence – Lemon Belle, by Lemon Drop Kid
|Stalker/Closer
|$180,000
|14
|Derma Sotogake
|+1200
|100
|Christophe Lemaire
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|Hiroyuki Asanuma
|Shadai Farm
|8 (4-0-2)
|$1,162,164
|$145,271
|N/A
|Mind Your Biscuits – Amour Poesie by Neo Universe
|Pacesetter
|$163,397
|15
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|60
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc.
|Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC
|7 (2-2-0)
|$383,413
|$54,773
|99
|Into Mischief – Tension, by Tapit
|Stalker
|$245,000
|16
|Cyclone Mischief
|+4000
|45
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Dale Domans
|Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons
|Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate
|7 (2-0-3)
|$246,350
|$35,193
|101
|Into Mischief – Areyoucominghere, by Bernardini
|Pacesetter
|$450,000
|17
|Mandarin Hero
|+1400
|40
|Kazushi Minura
|Terunobu Fujita
|Hiroaki Arai
|Hirano Bokujo
|6 (4-2-0)
|$386,854
|$64,476
|105
|Shanghai Bobby – Namura Nadeshiko, by Fuji Kiseki
|Stalker/Closer
|N/A
|18
|King Russell
|+6600
|40
|Rafael Bejarano
|Ron Moquett
|Jones, Brereton C., and Naber Racing
|Brereton C. Jones
|6 (1-3-0)
|$322,350
|$53,725
|99
|Creative Cause – Believe You Will, by Proud Citizen
|Closer
|$60,000
