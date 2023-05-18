The 2023 Preakness Stakes will begin on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, as Mage sets his sights on the second jewel of the Triple Crown. With just eight horses in the field at Pimlico Race Course, the 2023 Preakness promises to be one of the most exciting horse races of the year. Find out everything you need to know about the Preakness 2023 horses, including their odds, post position, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, past performances, and more.

Unlike last year’s race, the 2023 Preakness Stakes features several high-profile storylines, including Mage’s Triple Crown bid and the return of legendary trainer Bob Baffert.

No horse has won the first two jewels of the Triple Crown since Justify won all three back in 2018.

In 2023, Kentucky Derby winner Mage will have a chance to write his name in horse racing history by riding into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will pit Mage against a field of seven new contenders. Mage will enter the 2023 Preakness as the morning line favorite with +140 odds, followed by contenders First Mission (+250) and National Treasure (+500).

Updated Preakness 2023 Odds

The Preakness 2023 odds have shifted following Monday’s post position draw.

Mage watched his odds to win the Preakness move from +130 to +140 after drawing gate No. 3 at Pimlico Race Course. First Mission (+250) is expected to be the top contender to pull off the upset while Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure has watched his odds drop from +1000 to +500 ahead of the Triple Crown race.

Blazing Sevens (+1000), Red Route One (+1600), and Perform (+1800) are among the other horses with a legitimate chance to contend at Pimlico Race Course.

Meanwhile, Coffeewithchris (+3300) and Chase The Chaos (+5000) will enter the race as huge underdogs. If either horse were to win, they would break the record for the biggest longshot ever to win the Preakness Stakes. For now, that distinction belongs to Master Derby, who won the Preakness with 23-1 odds back in 1975.

Historically, the Preakness Stakes has not been very friendly to underdogs. In fact, only four winners have ever entered the Preakness with 15-1 odds or higher. The last horse to win at 15-1 or better was Oxbow, who won the 2015 Preakness Stakes at 15-1.

Check out the latest Preakness 2023 odds below.



Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook 1 National Treasure +500 2 Chase the Chaos +6000 3 Mage +140 4 Coffeewithchris +3300 5 Red Route One +1600 6 Perform +1600 7 Blazing Sevens +850 8 First Mission +250

Post Position Horse Odds Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Breeder Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree Running Style Auction Price 1 National Treasure +500 John Velasquez Bob Baffert SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC 5 (1-1-2) $345,000 $69,000 101 Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro Stalker/Closer $500,000 2 Chase The Chaos +5000 Sheldon Russell Ed Moger, Jr. Ference, Adam and Dory, Bill Mr. & Mrs. Dale N. Krapf 8 (3-2-1) $123,950 $15,494 98 Astern – Live The Moment, by Uncle Mo Closer $10,000 3 Mage +140 Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH Grandview Equine 3 (1-1-0) $247,200 $82,400 104 Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown Pacesetter $290,000 4 CoffeeWithChris +3300 Jaime Rodriguez John E. Salzman, Jr. Salzman, Jr., John E., Wasserloos, Fred and Geruso, Anthony Thomas J. Rooney 12 (3-3-2) $225,600 $18,800 94 Ride On Curlin – Andiemac, by Outflanker Pacesetter $2,000 5 Red Route One +1600 Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC 9 (2-2-1) $633,525 $70,392 102 Gun Runner – Red House, by Tapit Stalker/Closer N/A 6 Perform +1800 Feargal Lynch Claude R. McGaughey III Woodford Racing LLC, Lanes End Farm, Phipps Stable, Ken Langone, and Edward J. Hudson Jr. Michael Orem & J.B. Lane Orem 7 (2-1-1) $130,956 $18,708 98 Good Magic – Jane Says, by Tale of Ekati Stalker $230,000 7 Blazing Sevens +1000 Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad C. Brown Rodeo Creek Racing, LLC Tracy Farmer 6 (2-0-2) $565,250 $94,208 98 Good Magic – Trophy Girl, by Warrior’s Closer $225,000 8 First Mission +250 Luis Saez Brad H. Cox Godolphin, LLC Godolphin 3 (2-1-0) $276,500 $92,167 103 Street Sense – Elude, by Medaglia D’Oro Pacesetter N/A

