The 2023 Preakness Stakes will begin on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, as Mage sets his sights on the second jewel of the Triple Crown. With just eight horses in the field at Pimlico Race Course, the 2023 Preakness promises to be one of the most exciting horse races of the year. Find out everything you need to know about the Preakness 2023 horses, including their odds, post position, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, past performances, and more.
Unlike last year’s race, the 2023 Preakness Stakes features several high-profile storylines, including Mage’s Triple Crown bid and the return of legendary trainer Bob Baffert.
No horse has won the first two jewels of the Triple Crown since Justify won all three back in 2018.
In 2023, Kentucky Derby winner Mage will have a chance to write his name in horse racing history by riding into the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will pit Mage against a field of seven new contenders. Mage will enter the 2023 Preakness as the morning line favorite with +140 odds, followed by contenders First Mission (+250) and National Treasure (+500).
Click here to download our printable Preakness 2023 cheat sheet and betting guide:
Preakness 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide
Updated Preakness 2023 Odds
The Preakness 2023 odds have shifted following Monday’s post position draw.
Mage watched his odds to win the Preakness move from +130 to +140 after drawing gate No. 3 at Pimlico Race Course. First Mission (+250) is expected to be the top contender to pull off the upset while Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure has watched his odds drop from +1000 to +500 ahead of the Triple Crown race.
Blazing Sevens (+1000), Red Route One (+1600), and Perform (+1800) are among the other horses with a legitimate chance to contend at Pimlico Race Course.
Meanwhile, Coffeewithchris (+3300) and Chase The Chaos (+5000) will enter the race as huge underdogs. If either horse were to win, they would break the record for the biggest longshot ever to win the Preakness Stakes. For now, that distinction belongs to Master Derby, who won the Preakness with 23-1 odds back in 1975.
Historically, the Preakness Stakes has not been very friendly to underdogs. In fact, only four winners have ever entered the Preakness with 15-1 odds or higher. The last horse to win at 15-1 or better was Oxbow, who won the 2015 Preakness Stakes at 15-1.
Check out the latest Preakness 2023 odds below.
|Post Position
|Preakness Stakes Horse
|Preakness Stakes Odds
|Sportsbook
|1
|National Treasure
|+500
|2
|Chase the Chaos
|+6000
|3
|Mage
|+140
|4
|Coffeewithchris
|+3300
|5
|Red Route One
|+1600
|6
|Perform
|+1600
|7
|Blazing Sevens
|+850
|8
|First Mission
|+250
Preakness 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Owner(s)
|Breeder
|Career Record
|Career Earnings
|Earnings Per Start
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Pedigree
|Running Style
|Auction Price
|1
|National Treasure
|+500
|John Velasquez
|Bob Baffert
|SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson,
Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A.,
Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine
|Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC
|5 (1-1-2)
|$345,000
|$69,000
|101
|Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro
|Stalker/Closer
|$500,000
|2
|Chase The Chaos
|+5000
|Sheldon Russell
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|Ference, Adam and Dory, Bill
|Mr. & Mrs. Dale N. Krapf
|8 (3-2-1)
|$123,950
|$15,494
|98
|Astern – Live The Moment, by Uncle Mo
|Closer
|$10,000
|3
|Mage
|+140
|Javier Castellano
|Gustavo Delgado
|OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro,
Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH
|Grandview Equine
|3 (1-1-0)
|$247,200
|$82,400
|104
|Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown
|Pacesetter
|$290,000
|4
|CoffeeWithChris
|+3300
|Jaime Rodriguez
|John E. Salzman, Jr.
|Salzman, Jr., John E., Wasserloos,
Fred and Geruso, Anthony
|Thomas J. Rooney
|12 (3-3-2)
|$225,600
|$18,800
|94
|Ride On Curlin – Andiemac, by Outflanker
|Pacesetter
|$2,000
|5
|Red Route One
|+1600
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|9 (2-2-1)
|$633,525
|$70,392
|102
|Gun Runner – Red House, by Tapit
|Stalker/Closer
|N/A
|6
|Perform
|+1800
|Feargal Lynch
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|Woodford Racing LLC, Lanes End Farm, Phipps Stable,
Ken Langone, and Edward J. Hudson Jr.
|Michael Orem & J.B. Lane Orem
|7 (2-1-1)
|$130,956
|$18,708
|98
|Good Magic – Jane Says, by Tale of Ekati
|Stalker
|$230,000
|7
|Blazing Sevens
|+1000
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Chad C. Brown
|Rodeo Creek Racing, LLC
|Tracy Farmer
|6 (2-0-2)
|$565,250
|$94,208
|98
|Good Magic – Trophy Girl, by Warrior’s
|Closer
|$225,000
|8
|First Mission
|+250
|Luis Saez
|Brad H. Cox
|Godolphin, LLC
|Godolphin
|3 (2-1-0)
|$276,500
|$92,167
|103
|Street Sense – Elude, by Medaglia D’Oro
|Pacesetter
|N/A
Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Discover The Best Preakness Stakes Betting Sites Ranked & Reviewed.
- How to Bet on Preakness Stakes – Compare Top Sites for Preakness Stakes Betting.
- Preakness Stakes Odds Explained – Compare the Best Sites for Preakness Stakes Odds Reviewed.
- Free Preakness Stakes Picks – Check out Expert Tips on Preakness Stakes.