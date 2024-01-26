NFL News and Rumors

Public Betting Massively on Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens in NFL Conference Championship Games

David Evans
In the NFL Conference Championship games, public betting is heavily favoring the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. As these teams prepare for their high-stakes clashes against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs respectively, BetOnline’s Dave Mason reveals intriguing betting trends that are shaping the odds in these crucial matchups.

Money Coming for the Lions Over 49ers

In the NFC Championship game, the Detroit Lions, who have emerged as a Cinderella story this season, are seeing a massive wave of public support. According to Mason, “Our biggest liability by far on Sunday is the Lions’ ML.”

This is underscored by the fact that 84% of early bettors and 72% of the early cash are backing Detroit, who are currently listed at +280. This outpouring of support reflects the Lions’ surprising and inspiring journey to their first conference championship in over three decades.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFC Conference Championship Odds

📅 Date: 1/27/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: FOX

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Detroit Lions +280 +7 +100 Over 51.5 -110
San Francisco 49ers -350 -7 -120 Under 51.5 -110

The AFC Championship game is witnessing a similar trend with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, led by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, are preparing for a showdown against the perennial contender Kansas City Chiefs.

Mason notes a significant odds movement, stating, “AFC Conference Championship Odds Movement Alert – Ravens move from -3.5 to -4.” This shift comes as 63% of the cash is backing Baltimore so far, indicating a strong belief in the Ravens’ ability to topple the Chiefs.

 

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens – AFC Championship Game Odds

📅 Date: 1/27/24
🕔 Time: 3:00pm ET
📺 TV: FOX

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
KC Chiefs +172 +4 -110 Over 44.5 -110
Baltimore Ravens -197 -4 -110 Under 44.5 -110

Betting Public Siding With Feel Good Stories

The Detroit Lions, despite facing the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, have captured the imagination and support of the betting public, mirroring their on-field grit and determination. Similarly, the Baltimore Ravens, under the leadership of Lamar Jackson, are being backed to continue their impressive playoff run against the formidable Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes.

With a place in the Super Bowl on the line, these games are sure to capture the imagination of fans around the country, but will the public come out on top against the sportsbooks?

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
