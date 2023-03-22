Purdue’s Zach Edey Among Finalists For Prestigious Naismith Award

The four finalists have been announced for the 2023 Naismith Award which goes to the top college basketball player in the country. The Fab Four are Zach Edey (Purdue), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Jalen Wilson (Kansas) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana).

The award will be handed out Sunday, April 2, in Houston along with the Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Former KU and North Carolina coach Roy Williams will be recognized as Outstanding Contributor to Men’s Basketball. The Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball is Chris Plonsky of Texas.

Timme and Gonzaga still alive in March Madness

Timme is a three-time, second team All-American who has led the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16. The Texas native led the West Coast Conference averaging in scoring with 21.0 points per game and was fifth in rebounds with 7.4 per game. He also ranked in the top 10 in the conference in blocked shots. He’ll leave Gonzaga as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Wilson is seeking to become the third Kansas player to capture the Naismith following Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason (2017). The native of Denton, Texas led the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.

First of many postseason honors for Edey?

The 7-4 Edey was Purdue’s go to guy this season averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists this season, while recording a nation’s-best 27 double-doubles. He also shot 60.7 percent from the field. His #1 Boilermakers were knocked out in the first round by #16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

Jackson-Davis was named a consensus First Team All-American. He averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 and 2.9 blocks for the Hoosiers – all career-high numbers – during his senior season. The two-time All American also became the first player with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in an NCAA Tournament game. Jackson-Davis also won the Big Ten Player of the Week on five different occasions.

Boston goes for a repeat

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, who won the Naismith in 2022 is favored this time around as well. She’ll be challenged by Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) and Maddy Siegrist (Villanova) – both potential first-time winners for their programs.