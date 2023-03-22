News

Purdue’s Zach Edey Among Finalists For Prestigious Naismith Award

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
mpoy-finalists-web

The four finalists have been announced for the 2023 Naismith Award which goes to the top college basketball player in the country. The Fab Four are Zach Edey (Purdue), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Jalen Wilson (Kansas) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana).

The award will be handed out Sunday, April 2, in Houston along with the Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Former KU and North Carolina coach Roy Williams will be recognized  as Outstanding Contributor to Men’s Basketball. The Outstanding Contributor to Women’s Basketball is Chris Plonsky of Texas.

Timme and Gonzaga still alive in March Madness

Timme is a three-time, second team All-American who has led the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16. The Texas native led the West Coast Conference averaging in scoring with 21.0 points per game and was fifth in rebounds with 7.4 per game. He also ranked in the top 10 in the conference in blocked shots. He’ll leave Gonzaga as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Wilson is seeking to become the third Kansas player to capture the Naismith following Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason (2017). The native of Denton, Texas  led the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.

First of many postseason honors for Edey?

The 7-4 Edey was Purdue’s go to guy this season averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists this season, while recording a nation’s-best 27 double-doubles. He also shot 60.7 percent from the field. His #1 Boilermakers were knocked out in the first round by #16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

Jackson-Davis was named a consensus First Team All-American. He averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 and 2.9 blocks for the Hoosiers – all career-high numbers – during his senior season. The two-time All American also became the first player with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in an NCAA Tournament game. Jackson-Davis also won the Big Ten Player of the Week on five different occasions.

Purdue's Zach Edey Among Finalists For Prestigious Naismith Award

Boston goes for a repeat

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, who won the Naismith in 2022 is favored this time around as well. She’ll be challenged by Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) and Maddy Siegrist (Villanova) – both potential first-time winners for their programs.

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Veronika Rajek (1)

Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  46min
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: Jenni Meno Tweets Update On Todd
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Mikaela Shiffrin
5 Facts About The New G.O.A.T. Of Alpine Skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 11 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: U.S. Figure Skating Champions Fundraise For Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top