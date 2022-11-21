Qatar Becomes 1st Host Country To Lose Opening World Cup Match

Qatar failed to make an impression in its first-ever World Cup match on Sunday, losing to Ecuador 2-0.

The defeat marked the first time in history that the host country had lost the opening match of the tournament.

Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored both goals in the first half to send Qatar to defeat in front of 67,372 fans.

Qatar struggled to get anything going during the match, attempting just five shots, none of which were on target. The team had only two touches inside of Ecuador’s penalty area and posed no real threat of scoring throughout the match.

Before the World Cup opening match, the Qatar soccer team had spent seven months training for the moment under Spanish coach Felix Sanchez.

The match took place following a 30-minute opening ceremony that Morgan Freeman and Qatari Youtuber Ghanim al-Muftah hosted.

Freeman opened the World Cup with a message of inclusion, something that has been a controversial topic in Qatar. The host country has come under widespread criticism for its stance on LGBTQ+ people and same-sex marriage.

Prior to the England-Iran game on Monday, the England soccer team bent down on one knee to send a “strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important,” according to manager Gareth Southgale.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar marks the first time a country from the Middle East has hosted a tournament.

It is estimated that the World Cup cost the country of Qatar $220 billion US dollars, which would make it the most expensive World Cup in the 92-year history of the tournament. Prior to Qatar, the 2014 World Cup hosted in Brazil was the most expensive tournament on record at approximately $19.4 billion.

Next, Qatar will look to rebound against Senegal in a Group A match on Friday. Ecuador will play the Netherlands on the same day.