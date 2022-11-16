Qatar vs Ecuador Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group A Opener

Our Qatar vs Ecuador betting picks for their opening game of the entire World Cup can be backed with up to $1,000 in free soccer bets with BetOnline. See below our Qatar vs Ecuador predictions, key stats and the latest match odds for this World Cup 2022 opening clash in Group A on Sunday November 20.



Qatar vs Ecuador Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group A Match

Ecuador and Qatar have never played a competitive match against each other in history. However, Qatar beat Ecuador 4-3 in an international friendly back in 2018. Ecuador are currently ranked 44th in the world, with Qatar six places below them in 50th in the official FIFA World Rankings.

Qatar have never featured at a World Cup, with this being their first ever appearance. Of course, they are the host nation which is how they automatically qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

For Ecuador, they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar just nine weeks ago. They finished fourth behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay in the CONMEBOL qualification to book their place in the World Cup Finals.

On paper, this is a tight game between two nations close to each other in the rankings, but the experience lies with Ecuador as well as the pedigree of player.

The Match Betting and FIFA Rankings Suggests A Tight Game



With Qatar currently holding a FIFA ranking of 50 and Ecuador just six places ahead of them in 44th, then it’s no surprise that the leading soccer betting apps for World Cup odds have priced up a tight match here.

The hosts are on offer in the match betting @ +230 with BetOnline, with Ecuador a tad shorter @+137 and the draw available at odds of +210.

Qatar vs Ecuador Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Sunday November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador: World Cup Odds Play QATAR +230 DRAW +210 ECUADOR +137

Note: Odds are subject to change

Qatar vs Ecuador Match Stats



Ecuador are unbeaten in their last five matches

Ecuador have not conceded a goal in 5 matches

Qatar have won their last four international matches

Qatar have scored six whilst only conceding one goal in their last five fixtures

Qatar won the only meeting between the two countries (Qatar 4-3 Ecuador, Oct 12 2018)

Qatar On Four Game Winning Run

The host nation seem to have hit form at the right time just before their maiden World Cup, winning their last four matches in a row. They have beaten Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Albania prior to their first game in World Cup history this Sunday.

They are actually unbeaten in five, having drawn 2-2 with Chile back in September as well.

Qatar: Last 5 Matches



November 9 2022: Qatar 1-0 Albania

November 5 2022: Qatar 2-1 Panama

October 27 2022: Qatar 1-0 Honduras

October 23 2022: Qatar 2-0 Guatemala

September 27 2022: Qatar 2-2 Chile

The Stats Suggest Backing Qatar To Score

Despite never playing in a World Cup in their history, it could look a good bet to back the host nation to score in their opening match against Ecuador. Qatar have scored eight goals in their last five games, with both teams NOT scoring in three of their previous four matches. Of course, the only time these two sides met it was a 4-3 classic, so could we get a repeat of this? We’ll have to wait and find out!

Ecuador Have Drawn Four Of Their Last Five Matches

Like Qatar, it seems Ecuador are heading to the World Cup Finals in great form. The Ecuador National Football Team are unbeaten in their last five matches, but have only won one of these, drawing the other four. You can back another Ecuador draw against Qatar @ +210 with BetOnline.

Ecuador: Last 5 Matches

November 12 2022: Ecuador 0-0 Iraq

September 27 2022: Japan 0-0 Ecuador

September 23 2022: Saudi Arabia 0-0 Ecuador

June 12 2022: Ecuador 1-0 Cape Verde Islands

June 6 2022: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador

Match Stats For Ecuador Indicate 1 Or Less Goals In The Game

Taking a look at the last five matches Ecuador have been involved in, all of them have result in their being 1 goal or less in the match. The Ecuador National Football Team have also only managed to score once from those five games too, while another key Ecuador match stat when going over their last 5 games is that both teams DIDN’T score in all of them!

This tells us that in a massive 80% of Ecuador’s last 5 matches, one of the sides involved in the game fails to score – it’s been Ecuador in 4 of those 5 fixtures.

Qatar vs Ecuador Betting Pick and Prediction For World Cup Group A Game

This is sure to be a tight game, of that there is no doubt. Qatar have won their last four friendly matches, whilst Ecuador themselves are unbeaten in their last five.

Given the fact that the host nation of the World Cup have never lost the opening game of the tournament, we think this trend could well continue here.

There is no doubt that Ecuador are the stronger side on paper, but Qatar will be up for it in their home country and will be desperate to continue this trend.

That being said, we don’t see there being a huge amount of goals in this one. Perhaps betting on ‘Under 2.5 Goals’ at -200 with BetOnline could be a wise bet, given the fact each of Ecuador’s last five games have resulted in one goal or none.

All of this adds up to us predicting a draw in this one. Either 0-0 or 1-1 is our pick for the opening game of the 2022 World cup between Qatar and Ecuador in Group A. You can get a draw at a superb price of +210 with BetOnline.

BEST BET: DRAW @ +210 with BetOnline

World Cup Group A Betting

World Cup Group A Betting Odds Play ECUADOR +400 NETHERLANDS -225 QATAR +1600 SENEGAL +500

Note: Odds are subject to change

How Can I Watch Qatar vs Ecuador and The Rest Of The World Cup?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Qatar vs Ecuador Match Time (CT): 1pm (Sun, Nov 20)

1pm (Sun, Nov 20) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds Qatar vs Ecuador Match Betting: Qatar +230 | Draw +210 | Ecuador +137

RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

See below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will let you to place bets on the opening World Cup game between Qatar vs Ecuador in ANY US state.

