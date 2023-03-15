The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback for eleven games in 2022, Jacoby Brissett, will be playing for a new team in 2023.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini is reporting that Brissett is expected to sign a deal with the Washington Commanders.

QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, per sources. pic.twitter.com/sfM5fCe7Vw — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

Others had Brissett potentially linked with the Philadelphia Eagles, but Brissett will be playing slightly south of Philadelphia on the I-95 corridor.

Brissett is only 30 years old and has a wealth of experience in unusual situations.

Brissett’s Career

Jacoby Brissett was the Indianapolis Colts’ backup quarterback when Andrew Luck abruptly and unexpectedly announced his retirement in August 2019.

He held the team together for that 2019 season amid those circumstances.

Brissett was signed as the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 before the Browns fully knew the extent of their QB1 Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

He trained alongside Watson and led the Browns through 11 games.

Though the Browns finished a disappointing 7-10 in 2022, not all of that blame can be placed on Brissett’s shoulders.

Despite the circumstances, he performed very well and completed 236 passes for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Brissett was also the master of the quarterback sneak for the Browns and had some plays designed for him when Watson came back as QB1.

In addition to his stints in Indianapolis and Cleveland, Brissett played for the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins during his seven-season NFL career.

Washington Commanders

Brissett could very well be the Commanders’ QB1 as they currently have Sam Howell listed as their current starter.

Howell played in one regular season game for the Commanders in 2022, completing 11 passes, one for a touchdown.

The Commanders no longer have Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke on the roster so it is anyone’s guess exactly how Coach Ron Rivera wants to use Brissett.

The Commanders are competing in a tough NFC East division with star quarterbacks on every other divisional rival: Daniel Jones for the New York Giants, Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys, and Jalen Hurts for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

All three of the Commanders’ rivals made the playoffs in 2022, and the Commanders need to fortify the roster and get talented players for Rivera to work with to make a similar run.

