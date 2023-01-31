NFL quarterback play stole many of the headlines coming out of Sunday’s NFC and AFC championship games.

Here are three QB insights from Sunday:

Orlando Brown Jr demanding respect for Patrick Mahomes 😤 (📹 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/t759npZwOC — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) January 30, 2023

Mahomes’ Legend Growing With Each Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday’s AFC Championship Game hobbled by a high right ankle sprain, shorthanded at wide receiver and facing one of the NFL’s top defenses.

He overcame all obstacles.

Mahomes’ performance should be linked with former New York Knicks legend Willis Reed for sheer grit and determination, helping their teams to wins despite agonizing injuries.

Mahomes threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

Among Mahomes’ key moments Sunday came on a 5-yard dash during a third-and-4 play with time winding down. The scramble led to a personal foul penalty by Joseph Ossai and the extra 15 yards helped secure the Super Bowl-clinching field goal.

Considering he captured a Super Bowl title and an MVP award before turning 26 years old, Mahomes could be entering Michael Jordan’s marketing territory if he earns another Lombardi Trophy.

Joe C ool Sparking All-Time Rivalry With Mahomes

As Mahomes’ legend grows, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains poised to keep sparking the growing rivalry.

Burrow’s loss to Mahomes on Sunday was his first head-to-head setback in four NFL encounters, including last season’s victory over the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. At 26 years old, Burrow is a year younger than Mahomes and has yet to secure a Super Bowl ring, but the NFL’s marketing department is bracing for a long run of classic matchups.

Burrow, who overcame a slow start Sunday, displayed meddle by delivering a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and a 35-yard strike to Ja’Marr Chase on a fourth-and-6 play into double coverage, keeping the Bengals in contention. Burrow tossed two interceptions, but after amassing zero first-quarter yards, he finished with 270.

Burrow’s character and Mahomes’ charisma should continue to spark the growing rivalry.

Brock Purdy reportedly suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow yesterday and is expected to miss six months. This puts him at a return point right around August. Purdy still came in and threw the ball twice even after this injury. The definition of a WARRIOR 😳 pic.twitter.com/hKuEnd7iVA — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 30, 2023

Shanahan’s QB Woes Continue in San Francisco

What will it take for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to catch a break?

During his six years at the helm, Shanahan has faced a string of quarterback calamities.

On Sunday, during the 31-7 defeat to the Eagles, Brock Purdy injured his elbow and Josh Johnson suffered a concussion early in the third quarter, necessitating Purdy to re-enter the game. He was clearly limited, compiling just 23 passing yards.

Shanahan has been here before.

2020: Jimmy Garoppolo’s ankle injury tanked the season

2018: Garoppolo’s ACL tear sabotaged the campaign

Under Shanahan, the 49ers are 6-3 in the playoffs and have won multiple postseason contests in each of the team’s appearances.

Imagine what Shanahan could accomplish with a little QB luck.