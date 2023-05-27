NFL News and Rumors

QB Trey Lance Spotted With GM John Lynch At Charity Event For Former 49ers Owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Trey Lance

Trey Lance is looking and acting the part of the San Francisco 49ers QB1.

He was recently spotted in Youngstown, Ohio with 49ers GM John Lynch at a charity event for the scholarship fund of former 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

DeBartolo is a Youngstown native; fellow Youngstown native and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar posted a picture on Twitter of Lance, Lynch, and himself at the event.

Who Will Be The 49ers QB1?

The $64,000 question that is a perennial one for the 49ers each offseason is who will be the starting quarterback.

In 2023, there are three viable options.

The first is Trey Lance, 23, who the 49ers traded up to draft two years ago in the No. 3 overall position.

He was injured early in the 2022 season and has not yet yielded the results they hoped for.

The second is Brock Purdy, the improbable sixth-round draft pick that took the 49ers on a dream run in 2022 after Jimmy Garoppolo and Lance were injured.

Purdy, who is also 23 years old, is rehabbing from an elbow injury (and ensuing offseason surgery in March) in the NFC Championship game but should be able to start throwing soon.

Finally, there is Sam Darnold, 25, who enters his sixth season with his third NFL team.

Despite rough seasons with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, some believe Darnold can resurrect his career in San Francisco.

One familiar face for him is running back Christian McCaffrey who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers in the middle of the 2022 season.

Training Camp Competition

Fans that enjoy genuine competition at training camp for starting roster positions should be thrilled that the 49ers are in this situation.

Arguably, they have three great quarterback candidates whom they believe can start for them.

Trey Lance is already acting the part as he appears at a charity event in Ohio with Lynch.

However, Coach Kyle Shanahan will have the final say.

Whoever earns the job will hopefully stay healthy for the 2023 season because the 49ers have experienced major difficulties keeping their starting quarterback healthy.

 

 

49ers NFL News and Rumors
