With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, many teams will be looking at TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston as a potential addition to their offense. Johnston is in the running to be the first receiver taken off the board. Which team will add Johnston to their receiving corps? Find out Johnston’s NFL Draft odds below.

Quentin Johnston Set Records At TCU

Johnston became an immediate impact player at TCU upon his arrival in 2020, catching a team-leading 22 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns in the COVID-shortened season. Johnston set the Big 12 record for the highest average yards per catch (22.1) as a true freshman.

After a solid sophomore campaign, Johnston broke out this past season as a junior. Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns, resulting in a spot on the First-Team All-Big 12. He saved his best performance for the brightest stage as Johnston caught six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in TCU’s 51-45 win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Johnston is a big-bodied receiver with a 6’3″, 212-pound frame. With that size, Johnston will play outside receiver at the next level.

The overall consensus is that Johnston or Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the first receiver taken in the draft. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Johnston going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22.

Quentin Johnston NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will select Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft?

According to BetOnline, the Minnesota Vikings (+500) are the betting favorite to land the TCU receiver. The Vikings have All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, but they recently lost their No. 2 receiver, Adam Thielen, who signed with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings hold the No. 23 pick in the first round. Right before Minnesota at No. 22 is the Baltimore Ravens, who are also in the market for a receiver. Do not be surprised if the Vikings attempt to trade up and take a receiver like Johnston before Baltimore has a chance to take him.

The New England Patriots (+600) are in desperate need of an outside threat to pair with third-year quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots haven’t had a legitimate deep-threat receiver since Randy Moss. Johnston may not be Moss, but his size and speed are exactly what the Patriots offense that ranked 21st in receiving yards per game (208.0).

BetOnline also lists the Baltimore Ravens (+700), Green Bay Packers (+800), and Houston Texans (+900) as potential landing spots for Levis.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Quentin Johnston? Odds Play Minnesota Vikings +500 New England Patriots +600 Baltimore Ravens +700 Green Bay Packers +800 Houston Texans +900 New York Giants +1000 New York Jets +1200 Tennessee Titans +1200 Chicago Bears +1400 Dallas Cowboys +1800 Seattle Seahawks +2000 Carolina Panthers +2000 Los Angeles Chargers +2000 Atlanta Falcons +2000 Detroit Lions +2000 Buffalo Bills +2000 Las Vegas Raiders +2500 Philadelphia Eagles +2500 Kansas City Chiefs +2500 New Orleans Saints +2500 Arizona Cardinals +3300 Washington Commanders +4000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 Indianapolis Colts +5000 Miami Dolphins +7500 Cleveland Browns +7500 Denver Broncos +7500 San Francisco 49ers +7500 Los Angeles Rams +7500 Jacksonville Jaguars +7500 Cincinnati Bengals +7500

