With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, many teams will be looking at TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston as a potential addition to their offense. Johnston is in the running to be the first receiver taken off the board. Which team will add Johnston to their receiving corps? Find out Johnston’s NFL Draft odds below.
In Todd McShay's mock draft 4.0, he has the Ravens taking TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who has been a popular pick for Baltimore, at the 22nd overall pick.
Quentin Johnston Set Records At TCU
Johnston became an immediate impact player at TCU upon his arrival in 2020, catching a team-leading 22 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns in the COVID-shortened season. Johnston set the Big 12 record for the highest average yards per catch (22.1) as a true freshman.
After a solid sophomore campaign, Johnston broke out this past season as a junior. Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns, resulting in a spot on the First-Team All-Big 12. He saved his best performance for the brightest stage as Johnston caught six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in TCU’s 51-45 win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Johnston is a big-bodied receiver with a 6’3″, 212-pound frame. With that size, Johnston will play outside receiver at the next level.
The overall consensus is that Johnston or Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the first receiver taken in the draft. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Johnston going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22.
Quentin Johnston NFL Draft 2023 Odds
Which team will select Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft?
According to BetOnline, the Minnesota Vikings (+500) are the betting favorite to land the TCU receiver. The Vikings have All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, but they recently lost their No. 2 receiver, Adam Thielen, who signed with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings hold the No. 23 pick in the first round. Right before Minnesota at No. 22 is the Baltimore Ravens, who are also in the market for a receiver. Do not be surprised if the Vikings attempt to trade up and take a receiver like Johnston before Baltimore has a chance to take him.
The New England Patriots (+600) are in desperate need of an outside threat to pair with third-year quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots haven’t had a legitimate deep-threat receiver since Randy Moss. Johnston may not be Moss, but his size and speed are exactly what the Patriots offense that ranked 21st in receiving yards per game (208.0).
BetOnline also lists the Baltimore Ravens (+700), Green Bay Packers (+800), and Houston Texans (+900) as potential landing spots for Levis.
View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.
|
Which Team Will Draft Quentin Johnston?
|Odds
|Play
|Minnesota Vikings
|+500
|New England Patriots
|+600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+700
|Green Bay Packers
|+800
|Houston Texans
|+900
|New York Giants
|+1000
|New York Jets
|+1200
|Tennessee Titans
|+1200
|Chicago Bears
|+1400
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1800
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2000
|Carolina Panthers
|+2000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+2000
|Detroit Lions
|+2000
|Buffalo Bills
|+2000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+2500
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+2500
|New Orleans Saints
|+2500
|Arizona Cardinals
|+3300
|Washington Commanders
|+4000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+4000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+5000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+5000
|Miami Dolphins
|+7500
|Cleveland Browns
|+7500
|Denver Broncos
|+7500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+7500
|Los Angeles Rams
|+7500
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+7500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+7500
