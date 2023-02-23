The Atlanta Hawks are in the hunt for a new head coach after firing Nate McMillan on Tuesday. The top online sportsbooks are offering odds for the Hawks next head coach and some of the candidates might surprise NBA fans. The Hawks currently sit in the eighth seed in the East and are looking to make a late-season playoff push in the final stretch of the year.

Atlanta Hawks Fire Head Coach Nate McMillan

McMillan was let go by the Hawks after failing to follow up on the team’s success and reaching the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

With reports that several players were unhappy with their roles, Atlanta’s general manager Landry Fields fired McMillan during the All-Star Break.

The Hawks finished the first half of the regulat season with a 29-30 record and entered the All-Star Break riding a two-game losing streak. Now, the Hawks will lean on assistant Joe Prunty to serve as interim coach while Fields searches for the next person to right the ship.

Top Atlanta Hawks Head Coaching Candidates

Quin Snyder Charles Lee Kenny Atkinson Jordi Fernandez Mitch Johnson

Atlanta Hawks Next Head Coach Odds

The best online sportsbooks are offering odds on Atlanta Hawks’ next head coach.

At +200, Quin Synder owns the best odds to be Atlanta’s next head coach. Synder is the former Utah Jazz head coach, who left the team unexpectedly due to turmoil within the organization. Synder coached with the Jazz for eight seasons and left with a 372-264 (.585) regular season record.

Milwaukee Bucks’ assistant Charles Lee (+300), Kenny Atkinson (+350), Jordi Fernandez (+700), and San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson (+800) round out the top five candidates for the Hawks’ head coaching job.

