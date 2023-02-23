NBA News and Rumors

Quin Snyder, Charles Lee, and Mitch Johnson Are Top Candidates To Be Atlanta Hawks’ Next Head Coach

Gia Nguyen
Quin Snyder, Charles Lee, and Mitch Johnson Are Top Candidates To Be Atlanta Hawks' Next Head Coach

The Atlanta Hawks are in the hunt for a new head coach after firing Nate McMillan on Tuesday. The top online sportsbooks are offering odds for the Hawks next head coach and some of the candidates might surprise NBA fans. The Hawks currently sit in the eighth seed in the East and are looking to make a late-season playoff push in the final stretch of the year.

Atlanta Hawks Fire Head Coach Nate McMillan

McMillan was let go by the Hawks after failing to follow up on the team’s success and reaching the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

With reports that several players were unhappy with their roles, Atlanta’s general manager Landry Fields fired McMillan during the All-Star Break.

The Hawks finished the first half of the regulat season with a 29-30 record and entered the All-Star Break riding a two-game losing streak. Now, the Hawks will lean on assistant Joe Prunty to serve as interim coach while Fields searches for the next person to right the ship.

Top Atlanta Hawks Head Coaching Candidates

  1. Quin Snyder
  2. Charles Lee
  3. Kenny Atkinson
  4. Jordi Fernandez
  5. Mitch Johnson

Atlanta Hawks Next Head Coach Odds

The best online sportsbooks are offering odds on Atlanta Hawks’ next head coach.

At +200, Quin Synder owns the best odds to be Atlanta’s next head coach. Synder is the former Utah Jazz head coach, who left the team unexpectedly due to turmoil within the organization. Synder coached with the Jazz for eight seasons and left with a 372-264 (.585) regular season record.

Milwaukee Bucks’ assistant Charles Lee (+300), Kenny Atkinson (+350), Jordi Fernandez (+700), and San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson (+800) round out the top five candidates for the Hawks’ head coaching job.

Check out the Atlanta Hawks next head coach odds below from BetOnline.

Atlanta Hawks Next Head Coach Odds Play
Quin Synder +200 BetOnline logo
Charles Lee +300 BetOnline logo
Kenny Atkinson +350 BetOnline logo
Jordi Fernandez +700 BetOnline logo
Mitch Johnson +800 BetOnline logo
Miles Simon +850 BetOnline logo
Sam Cassell +1000 BetOnline logo
Frank Vogel +1200 BetOnline logo
Jeff Van Gundy +2000 BetOnline logo
Stan Van Gundy +2500 BetOnline logo
NBA News and Rumors
