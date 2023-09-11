Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida made Vancouver Canucks history on Monday by becoming the first American born player to be their team captain in the franchise. Hughes has been with the Canucks the last five seasons and has emerged as an elite player on the Vancouver blueline.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

This past season, Quinn had seven goals and 69 assists for 76 points in 78 games. He was a +15 with 34 penalty minutes, 34 power-play points (two power-play goals and 32 power-play assists), one shorthanded point, 71 blocked shots, 29 hits, 56 takeaways and 45 giveaways.

Shorthanded Point

Hughes’s shorthanded point came in a 4-1 Canucks win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 4. Hughes’s helper came on a goal by J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio at 7:33 of the third period. Elias Petersson of Sundsvall, Sweden had the other assist. For Hughes, it was the third shorthanded point in his National Hockey League career. The first two came in the 2021-22 NHL regular season.

NHL Career Statistics

In 283 regular season games, Hughes has 26 goals and 215 assists for 241 points in 283 games. He is a -9 with 108 penalty minutes, 111 power-play points, three game-winning goals, three shorthanded points, 534 shots on goal, 217 blocked shots, 74 hits, 169 takeaways, and 209 giveaways.

Who are the other 14 Canucks captains?

The other 14 Canucks captains have been Orland Kurtenbach of Cudworth, Saskatchewan (1970-74), Andre Boudrias of Montreal, Quebec (1975-76), Chris Oddleifson of Brandon, Manitoba (1976-77), Don Lever of South Porcupine, Ontario (1977-79), Kevin McCarthy of Winnipeg, Manitoba (1979-82), Stan Smyl of Glendon, Alberta (1982-90), Dan Quinn of Ottawa, Ontario (1990-91), Doug Lidster of Kamloops, British Columbia (1990-91), Trevor Linden of Medicine Hat, Alberta (1991-97), Mark Messier of Edmonton, Alberta (1997-2000), Markus Naslund of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden (2000-08), Roberto Luongo of Montreal, Quebec (2008-2010), Henrik Sedin of Ornskoldsvik (2010-2018), and Bo Horvat of London, Ontario (2019-23).

Who are the other current American captains?

There are currently six American captains in the NHL. The other five are Kyle Okposo of Saint Paul, Minnesota (Buffalo Sabres), Dylan Larkin of Waterford, Michigan (Detroit Red Wings), Anders Lee of Edina, Minnesota (New York Islanders), Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan (New York Rangers), and Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona (Ottawa Senators).