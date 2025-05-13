The American League and National League announced their player of the week on Monday for the period from May 5 to May 11. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, California was honoured by the National League, and Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic were honoured by the American League.

Freddie Freeman for the Week

From May 5 to May 11, Freeman batted .500 with three home runs and 12 runs batted in. During seven games, 28 at bats and 32 plate appearances, he scored seven runs and had 14 hits, three doubles, one triple, two walks, two sacrifice flies, 28 total bases, an on base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of 1.000.

Freeman had a four hit game (two doubles, one single and one home run) and sacrifice fly on Sunday in an 8-1 Dodgers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also had a triple in a 10-1 Dodgers win over the Miami Marlins on May 7, and a sacrifice fly in a 14-11 Dodgers win over the Marlins on May 9.

Rafael Devers for the Week

Also this past week, Devers batted .476 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. During six games, 21 at bats and 26 plate appearances, he scored three runs and had 10 hits, one double, one stolen base, five walks, 17 total bases, with an on base percentage of .577 and a slugging percentage of .810.

Devers also had a four hit game. He had four hits (one double and three singles) in a 10-1 Red Sox win over the Kansas City Royals on May 10. Devers’s first home run of the week and stolen base came on May 8 in a 5-0 Red Sox win over the Texas Rangers on May 8, and his second home run of the week came on May 11 in a 3-1 Red Sox win over the Royals.

Where are the Red Sox and Dodgers in the standings?

The Dodgers lead the National League West by a game and a half over the San Diego Padres. The Red Sox are in second place in the American League East and three games back of the New York Yankees.