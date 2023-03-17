Rafael Fiziev Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Weight, And Odds

On March 18, Rafael Fiziev will get his biggest opportunity to date when he faces Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 286 in London, England. A win against Gaethje could put Fiziev one step closer to a title shot. Learn more about Fiziev below, including his net worth, UFC record, height, weight, and odds.

Cool, calm and collected… Rafael Fiziev ready to put on a show 💥#UFC286 | Saturday, 7PM | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/iZX7JBH0z7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 17, 2023

Rafael Fiziev Net Worth

Before UFC 286, Fiziev is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

On Saturday night, Fiziev can significantly increase his net worth with a win over Gaethje. Fiziev is expected to earn a base pay of 250,000. However, the UFC will never confirm this number, so it remains an estimate.

With a guaranteed salary of $256,000. Fiziev could walk away with over $500,000.

Rafael Fiziev UFC Record

Heading into UFC 286, Fiziev holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-1. Eight wins are by way of the knockout, and six of those 12 came in the first round.

Fiziev is red-hot, coming into the contest against Gaethje on a six-fight win streak. Gaethje has not lost since 2019, his first fight in the UFC.

Fiziev is ranked sixth in the UFC Lightweight rankings. If Fiziev can defeat Gaethje, he will have a claim to fight for the title in his next bout.

Rafael Fiziev Height, Weight, And Odds

Defeating Gaethje will be no easy feat. Gaethje is 23-4 with 19 knockouts. However, Fiziev is listed as the favorite (-240) because of his six-fight win streak.

Below are some of Fiziev’s stats.

Age: 30

30 Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 71″

71″ Coach: Frank Hickman

Frank Hickman Odds: -240 (BetOnline)

UFC Betting Guides 2023