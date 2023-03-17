UFC News and Rumors

Rafael Fiziev Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Weight, And Odds

Dan Girolamo
MMA: UFC 265-Green vs Fiziev

On March 18, Rafael Fiziev will get his biggest opportunity to date when he faces Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 286 in London, England. A win against Gaethje could put Fiziev one step closer to a title shot. Learn more about Fiziev below, including his net worth, UFC record, height, weight, and odds.

Rafael Fiziev Net Worth

Before UFC 286, Fiziev is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

On Saturday night, Fiziev can significantly increase his net worth with a win over Gaethje. Fiziev is expected to earn a base pay of 250,000. However, the UFC will never confirm this number, so it remains an estimate.

With a guaranteed salary of $256,000. Fiziev could walk away with over $500,000.

Rafael Fiziev UFC Record

Heading into UFC 286, Fiziev holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-1. Eight wins are by way of the knockout, and six of those 12 came in the first round.

Fiziev is red-hot, coming into the contest against Gaethje on a six-fight win streak. Gaethje has not lost since 2019, his first fight in the UFC.

Fiziev is ranked sixth in the UFC Lightweight rankings. If Fiziev can defeat Gaethje, he will have a claim to fight for the title in his next bout.

Rafael Fiziev Height, Weight, And Odds

Defeating Gaethje will be no easy feat. Gaethje is 23-4 with 19 knockouts. However, Fiziev is listed as the favorite (-240) because of his six-fight win streak.

Below are some of Fiziev’s stats.

  • Age: 30
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Reach: 71″
  • Coach: Frank Hickman
  • Odds: -240 (BetOnline)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

UFC News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

