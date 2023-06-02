Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal Is Reportedly Undergoing Surgery For Lingering Hip Issue

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennis fans still miss seeing Rafael Nadal at the 2023 French Open.

He is a commanding presence on the clay which is the reason he is the 14-time champion of the Grand Slam.

A few weeks ago, Nadal announced that he was stepping away from the game to allow his body to heal.

His intention is to play sometime down the road, either later this year or in 2024 which he projects could be his final year on the ATP Tour.

Nadal is reportedly getting some surgical assistance to hopefully make those plans come to fruition.

Late Friday, we learned that Nadal is undergoing arthroscopic surgery to “examine the left psoas muscle”.

An update on his condition is expected sometime Saturday.

 

What Is The Psoas Muscle?

The psoas muscle is located in the lower back in the lumbar region.

According to RxList:

“There are two psoas muscles on each side of the back. The larger of the two is called the psoas major and the smaller the psoas minor. The psoas major originates at the spine around the bottom of the rib cage and runs down to the thigh bone (the femur). The psoas minor also originates at the spine around the bottom of the rib cage but it runs down to the bony pelvis. It acts to flex the lower (lumbar) spine.”

It is unclear what the doctors are looking for as the purpose of the surgery is to examine his left psoas muscle.

What It Means

It means that Nadal is not simply golfing and working at his Academy during his time off.

He is trying to get to the bottom of this issue that has caused him pain and delayed his return to tennis for months.

If positive information is revealed from the surgeon’s findings, maybe it will mean that Nadal will be back playing tennis sooner than fans originally expected.

Nadal has had countless injuries and surgeries, but this injury seems to be one of the most frustrating for him to recover from.

Maybe that is a function of age or something else is going on that the doctors will find during surgery.

We hope Saturday brings good news about Nadal’s health.

