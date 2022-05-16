Arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Rafael Nadal, has made a fortune competing in some prestigious events and also through his many endorsements.

Rafael Nadal Net Worth Increases Net Worth After Winning Australian Open

Due to the Australian Open being one of the most prestigious tennis events in the world, Rafael Nadal was able to come away with $2.9 million for winning the event. Although $2.9 million isn’t much in the grand scheme of things to somebody like Nadal, it’s still a great sum of money to be able to add to his net worth.

Rafael Nadal Net Worth in 2022

The current tennis star has an estimated net worth of about $185-$200 million. He’s been able to acquire this net worth due to winning many titles throughout his long career, but he also has plenty of the top tennis endorsements in the world. He’s currently one of the top 100 paid athletes in the entire world and has had a net worth spike of 41% over the past few years.

The majority of his income reportedly comes from his endorsements which are around $26 million per year.

Nadal runs various charity organizations, which help people all around the world.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slam Singles Titles

Rafael Nadal currently has the most Grand Slam singles titles out of any tennis player to ever play the game. With 21 Grand Slam titles, it’s easy to say that he’s going to go down as arguably the greatest of all time.

Rafael Nadal French Open Titles

Also known as the King of Clay, Nadal has dominated the French Open throughout his career. In 17 appearances, Nadal has won 13 French Open titles and owns a career 105-3 record at Roland-Garros.

Nadal’s 13 French Open titles are the most by any men’s or women’s tennis player at a single grand slam tournament.

Rafael Nadal Bio

Name: Rafael Nadal

Born: Manacor, Spain

Nationality: Spanish

Debut: 2002 at 15 years old

Grand Slam Titles: 21

Net Worth: $185-200 Million

Twitter: @RafaelNadal

Instagram: @RafaelNadal

Rafael Nadal Age, Height, and Nickname

Age: 35

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 187 lbs

Nickname: El Nino, Rafa, King of Clay, Rafi

Rafael Nadal Wife

Rafael Nadal is currently married to Anna Maria Francisca Perello. The couple has been married since 2019 but has yet to have any children. There isn’t a ton of information about his wife as they like to keep it private, but Anna does a ton of work for the Nadal Foundation.

Rafael Nadal Coaches

Just like all of the greatest athletes of all time, they couldn’t achieve the type of success without all of their coaches throughout their careers. The most famous coach in Rafael Nadal’s career is Toni Nadal as he’s been coaching him for most of his career.

Carlos Moya is also somebody who helps out Nadal right now. Moya was one of the top tennis players in the world. He was the number one player in the world at one point and won multiple Grand Slams.

