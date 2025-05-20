Rafael Nadal’s Presence Is Already Felt At 2025 French Open

Tennis fans are coming to terms with a European clay court season without the newly retired Rafael Nadal. However, they already feel and see his presence at the upcoming 2025 French Open.

While his big ceremony is scheduled for the first Sunday of the tournament following the day session (May 25), Nadal is already at Roland Garros in some ways.

Holger Rune was spotted practicing at the French Open with a vintage Rafael Nadal shirt.

Holger Rune wears a Nadal tribute tee at Roland Garros 🧡 a heartfelt homage to his idol, the King of Clay. @RafaelNadal

“It only takes everything.”@holgerrune2003 #rolandgarros #nike pic.twitter.com/4VIjz2sNOt — holgerrune.elodie (@holgerrunelodie) May 20, 2025

Hopefully other Nike sponsored tennis players wear Rafa-inspired gear at Roland Garros this year. Nadal retired from tennis last November after Spain’s Davis Cup loss to the Netherlands; however, many were disappointed in the ceremony.

The French Tennis Federation has worked closely with Nadal to create a ceremony befitting the 14-time champion.

What We Know About Rafael Nadal’s French Open Ceremony

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo is heavily involved but not spilling the beans about it. She said: “We want this tribute to be special, exceptional. We want it to be a surprise for everyone.”

Nadal does not know what is planned, but Mauresmo is tailoring the event to what he wants which is “something simple, authentic and true.”

Amélie Mauresmo on Rafael Nadal’s farewell ceremony at Roland Garros: “Most of what happens on the court will be a surprise to him. It’s something that should reflect his simplicity, authenticity, and class.” 📆 May 25th (via @RTLFrance) pic.twitter.com/695XAd4mg3 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 20, 2025

We know it will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, but what those surprises could be has our minds racing. Will Roger Federer be there? Could his former coach Carlos Moya be involved in the ceremony?

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending French Open champion so his match would most likely be scheduled before the event so he can part of it also.

Certainly Nadal’s family, including Uncle Toni his longtime coach, will be there. His wife Mery is reportedly expecting their second child, but we hope she can travel and bring Rafa Jr. to the festivities.