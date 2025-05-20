Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal's Presence Is Already Felt At 2025 French Open

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis fans are coming to terms with a European clay court season without the newly retired Rafael Nadal.  However, they already feel and see his presence at the upcoming 2025 French Open.

While his big ceremony is scheduled for the first Sunday of the tournament following the day session (May 25), Nadal is already at Roland Garros in some ways.

Holger Rune was spotted practicing at the French Open with a vintage Rafael Nadal shirt.

Hopefully other Nike sponsored tennis players wear Rafa-inspired gear at Roland Garros this year.  Nadal retired from tennis last November after Spain’s Davis Cup loss to the Netherlands; however, many were disappointed in the ceremony.

The French Tennis Federation has worked closely with Nadal to create a ceremony befitting the 14-time champion.

What We Know About Rafael Nadal’s French Open Ceremony

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo is heavily involved but not spilling the beans about it.  She said: “We want this tribute to be special, exceptional.  We want it to be a surprise for everyone.”

Nadal does not know what is planned, but Mauresmo is tailoring the event to what he wants which is “something simple, authentic and true.”

We know it will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, but what those surprises could be has our minds racing.  Will Roger Federer be there?  Could his former coach Carlos Moya be involved in the ceremony?

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending French Open champion so his match would most likely be scheduled before the event so he can part of it also.

Certainly Nadal’s family, including Uncle Toni his longtime coach, will be there.  His wife Mery is reportedly expecting their second child, but we hope she can travel and bring Rafa Jr. to the festivities.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
