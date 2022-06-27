Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Odds | Nadal Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

No.2-seed Rafael Nadal will take center court against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday morning in the first round of Wimbledon 2022. While it’s been nearly 12 years since Nadal has won at The All England Club, he is halfway to completing the calendar year Grand Slam. With a perfect 14-0 record in grand slam tournaments this season, Nadal is one the favorites to win Wimbledon 2022 at +800 odds.

Click below to bet on Rafel Nadal (+800) to win Wimbledon 2022 at BetOnline, one of the best US betting sites.

Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on Rafael Nadal odds to win Wimbledon 2022

How to Bet on Rafael Nadal to Win Wimbledon 2022

Betting on Wimbledon online has never been easier.

The best online sportsbooks allow tennis fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on Wimbledon within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Rafael Nadal to win Wimbledon 2022 and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get your free bets and bonus cash for Wimbledon 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get a $1,000 tennis betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free tennis bets on Rafael Nadal to win Wimbledon 2022

The Best Tennis Betting Offers For Wimbledon 2022

RELATED: Women’s Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds At Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

Before you bet on Rafael Nadal to win Wimbledon 2022, it might be wise to check out some of their tennis stats.

Nadal has had another historic season posting career high numbers. For the 2022 ATP Tour season, Nadal posted a 0.909 win percentage, going 30-3. He is undefeated in Grand Slam events winning both the Australian and French Open.

For a quick breakdown of all of Rafael Nadal’s stats ahead of Wimbledon 2022, scroll down below.

Rank: #4

#4 Age: 36

36 Country: Spain

Spain Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 187 lbs

187 lbs Coaches: Carlos Moya, Francisco Roig, and Marc Lopez

Carlos Moya, Francisco Roig, and Marc Lopez 2022 Season ATP wins: Melbourne | Australian Open | Acapulco | French Open

Melbourne | Australian Open | Acapulco | French Open Wimbledon Record: 53-12

53-12 Overall Grass Court Record: 71-20

71-20 Overall Grand Slam Record: 305-41

RELATED: Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic Has The Best Odds To Win Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Odds | Rafael Nadal Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

After winning the Australian Open and Roland-Garros 2022, Nadal is halfway to winning a historic calendar year Grand Slam for the first time ever.

He opens Wimbledon 2022 with +800 odds to win the men’s singles title. While he’s only lifted the trophy twice in his career in 2008 and 2010, Nadal owns an impressive 53-12 Wimbledon record.

Nadal will have a first-round matchup against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday morning and is set up for an easy path to the quarterfinals with the No.2 seed.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Novak Djokovic -110 Matteo Berrettini +700 Rafael Nadal +800 Carlos Alcaraz +900 Hubert Hurkacz +1600 Felix Auger-Aliassime +1800 Nick Kyrgios +2800 Marin Cilic +2800 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 Andy Murray +8000 Denis Shapovalov +15000 Jannik Sinner +15000 Casper Ruud +20000 Grigor Dimitrov +20000 Cameron Norrie +20000 Taylor Fritz +20000 Alex De Minaur +25000 John Isner +25000 Roberto Bautista Agut +30000 Dan Evans +30000 Pablo Carreno Busta +40000 Ugo Humbert +50000 Lorenzo Musetti +50000 David Goffin +50000 Marton Fucsovics +50000 Reilly Opelka +50000 Jenson Brooksby +50000 Alex Bublik +50000 Stanislas Wawrinka +50000 Filip Krajinovic +50000 Diego Schwartzman +75000 Cristian Garin +75000

Why Rafael Nadal Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Known as the King of Clay, Nadal has two wins at Wimbledon (2008, 2010) but hasn’t competed at All England Club since 2019.

Nadal will be challenged on grass once again this year. He owns a 53-12 record at Wimbledon in his career and 71-20 career record on grass court, which pales in comparison to his dominance on clay.

However, the Spaniard will enter the All England Club in search of his first calendar slam and has a chance to do so after winning the Australian Open and French Open in 2022. The 22-time grand slam champion got the better of Djokovic at Roland-Garros and should be in top form after getting some rest since his French Open win.

Look for him to use the extra motivation to earn his third career Wimbledon win in 2022.

Take Rafael Nadal to win Wimbledon 2022 at BetOnline by clicking below.