Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Italian Open, The Last Tournament Before French Open

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis fans continue to hope for a different outcome, but Rafael Nadal once again is forced to withdraw from another warm-up tournament leading up to the French Open.

This time, it is the Italian Open.

He is the 10-time champion of the event with his last victory occurring in 2021.

The Italian Open, which runs from May 8-May 21, is the final clay court tournament before the French Open set to begin on May 22.

Nadal is the “King of Clay”, and his title will be severely tested if he is able to play at Roland Garros.

Without any match experience since January’s Australian Open, Nadal could be at a disadvantage.

However, no one will count out Nadal; he is the 14-time champion at Roland Garros.

Nadal Made The Announcement On Social Media

He said:

“Hello everyone! I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome. You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career for all the love and support of the Italian tifosi.”

Nadal added:

“Despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, there have been many months without having been able to train at a high level and the readaptation process has its times and I have no choice but to accept them and continue working. A hug to all.”

The Good News

It is the first time in recent weeks that Nadal has mentioned feeling better physically.

If that is the case, he is going to train hard to get match stamina back.

This week, we have seen a video of him hitting on the clay courts so that is a good sign also.

Nadal is one of the fittest guys on the tour, even with this 130-day layoff between competitive matches.

Hopefully, all proceeds as planned so he can play at Roland Garros.

Conclusion

Do not count out Rafael Nadal.

There is a reason that Roland Garros has a statue of him on the grounds.

It is his tournament to lose more than it is the field’s tournament to win.

The day will come when Nadal cannot defend his Roland Garros title.

Let us hope that day is not upon us in 2023.

News
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
