NFL News and Rumors

Raiders Davante Adams In Favor Of Reunion With Aaron Rodgers

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Aaron Rodgers celebrates touchdown with Davante Adams.

With the Raiders set to move on from quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams is in favor of teaming up with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, once again in Las Vegas. Adams did not hesitate at the Pro Bowl with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe when asked if he started recruiting Rodgers to be the new Raiders’ quarterback.

“Duh. Why would anybody not do that,” Adams said. “I mean 100 percent, that’s my guy. Wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.”

Adams And Rodgers Reunion Makes A Lot Of Sense

This is not the first time Adams has teased a reunion with Rodgers in Las Vegas.

Adams recently liked a tweet that stated Rodgers would be a Raider in 2023. At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers joked that Adams should “buy him a house” when someone mentioned the receiver was looking for a neighbor.

In Green Bay, Adams and Rodgers established one of the most dominant quarterback-to-receiver connections in the NFL. During their eight years together, the Rodgers-to-Adams connection resulted in 68 touchdowns, a Green Bay Packers record. In 2020, Adams led the league with 18 receiving touchdowns, while Rodgers won his third MVP trophy. In 2021, Adams set the Packers’ single-season record for receiving yards (1,553), and Rodgers won his second-straight (fourth overall) MVP.

Uncertainty At Quarterback In Las Vegas And Green Bay

Both the Raiders and Packers have to address the quarterback position this offseason.

In Vegas, the Raiders will part ways with Carr, their starting quarterback since 2014. The team will either try to trade Carr to another team or release him, making him an unrestricted free agent. Whatever the Raiders decide, they will have to act quickly before Carr’s contract trigger date of February 15. That is when Carr’s $40.4 million contract becomes fully guaranteed.

For Green Bay, the team would have to trade Rodgers to move off him. Rodgers signed a massive three-year, $150 million extension last offseason, so finding the right team to take on Rodgers’s contract could be challenging. However, there would be quite a few suitors for Rodgers in addition to the Raiders. The New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are some of the teams that would show interest in acquiring Rodgers.

Rodgers’s future could also depend on how the Packers handle backup quarterback and potentially Rodgers’s replacement, Jordan Love, and his contract situation. The Packers have until early May to decide whether the team will pick up Love’s fifth-year option for 2024.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers celebrates touchdown with Davante Adams.

Raiders Davante Adams In Favor Of Reunion With Aaron Rodgers

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7min
NFL News and Rumors
super bowl tv
Bet on Your Favorite Super Bowl Ads with Bovada’s Prop Bets
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer As Offensive Coordinator
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
State Farm Stadium
Top Three Expenses For Fans Attending 2023 Super Bowl
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Geno Smith holds a ball at the Pro Bowl.
Seahawks Geno Smith Shares Positive Update On Contract Talks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
MyBookie Promo Code nfl pro bowl betting
NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenges Viewership Was Below Expectations
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Mixon's Menacing Charges Have Been Dismissed
Joe Mixon’s Menacing Charges Have Been Dismissed
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top