Raiders Davante Adams In Favor Of Reunion With Aaron Rodgers

With the Raiders set to move on from quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams is in favor of teaming up with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, once again in Las Vegas. Adams did not hesitate at the Pro Bowl with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe when asked if he started recruiting Rodgers to be the new Raiders’ quarterback.

“Duh. Why would anybody not do that,” Adams said. “I mean 100 percent, that’s my guy. Wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.”

Caught up with Raiders WR Davante Adams after his 6th straight Pro Bowl, saying goodbye to Derek Carr as a teammate and the start of his heavy Aaron Rodgers to Raiders recruiting pitch. From @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/RTZmob8erM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 6, 2023

Adams And Rodgers Reunion Makes A Lot Of Sense

This is not the first time Adams has teased a reunion with Rodgers in Las Vegas.

Adams recently liked a tweet that stated Rodgers would be a Raider in 2023. At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers joked that Adams should “buy him a house” when someone mentioned the receiver was looking for a neighbor.

In Green Bay, Adams and Rodgers established one of the most dominant quarterback-to-receiver connections in the NFL. During their eight years together, the Rodgers-to-Adams connection resulted in 68 touchdowns, a Green Bay Packers record. In 2020, Adams led the league with 18 receiving touchdowns, while Rodgers won his third MVP trophy. In 2021, Adams set the Packers’ single-season record for receiving yards (1,553), and Rodgers won his second-straight (fourth overall) MVP.

Davante Adams liked a tweet claiming Aaron Rodgers will traded to the #Raiders Davante is reportedly been 'lobbying hard' for the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Rodgers this offseason. pic.twitter.com/ZEcDy2NQ3R — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2023

Uncertainty At Quarterback In Las Vegas And Green Bay

Both the Raiders and Packers have to address the quarterback position this offseason.

In Vegas, the Raiders will part ways with Carr, their starting quarterback since 2014. The team will either try to trade Carr to another team or release him, making him an unrestricted free agent. Whatever the Raiders decide, they will have to act quickly before Carr’s contract trigger date of February 15. That is when Carr’s $40.4 million contract becomes fully guaranteed.

For Green Bay, the team would have to trade Rodgers to move off him. Rodgers signed a massive three-year, $150 million extension last offseason, so finding the right team to take on Rodgers’s contract could be challenging. However, there would be quite a few suitors for Rodgers in addition to the Raiders. The New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are some of the teams that would show interest in acquiring Rodgers.

Rodgers’s future could also depend on how the Packers handle backup quarterback and potentially Rodgers’s replacement, Jordan Love, and his contract situation. The Packers have until early May to decide whether the team will pick up Love’s fifth-year option for 2024.