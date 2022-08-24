Raiders QB Carr Unphased By Dana White’s Revelation That Brady Could Have Joined In 2020

As the 2022 NFL season edges closer, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is solely focused on his teams performance and leading Las Vegas to another successful season.

Carr isn’t letting himself get affected by comments made by UFC president Dana White two years ago, who claimed that he secured a deal for Tom Brady to join the Raiders, however the 31-year-old says that the botched deal is of no importance to him. When asked if he’s grown immune to the comments made he said: “By now, I would hope s0”.

Derek Carr didn't pay too much mind to the reports that came out last weekend linking Tom Brady to the @Raiders, and when asked if he's grown immune to outside noise he said: "By now, I would hope so." — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 23, 2022

In a recent press conference he told reporters “It really doesn’t matter, at the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there so I’m just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It’s been nice just answering football questions. And hopefully, no more drama in the city”.

Last campaign, the Raiders finished the season 10-7 and earned a wild-card sport in the playoffs before losing to the Super Bowl runners-up Bengals. Carr had an exceptional season which earned him a new three-year extension worth $121.5 million, making him one of the highest earning quarterbacks in the NFL. Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, a career high in the ’21 campaign.

Some fans understandably wish that no more would be said on the matter…

Quit asking Dana White about football.. Quit asking Derek Carr about Dana White. — RC (@RaiderCody) August 23, 2022

The Raiders get their campaign underway on September 11 when they face Los Angeles Chargers.