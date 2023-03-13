Raiders Sign Former 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to reports from ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal. It includes $34 million guaranteed.

Former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @diannaESPN and me. Garoppolo played for Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels in New England and they now reunite in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo Reunited with Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels

By signing with Las Vegas, Garoppolo reunites with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the quarterback’s offensive coordinator in New England for three full seasons before being dealt to the 49ers in 2017.

Garoppolo replaces Derek Carr, who the Raiders released last month. Carr was the starting quarterback for nine seasons until being replaced by backup Jarrett Stidham for the final two weeks of the 2022 season.

Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, and Stidham signed with the Denver Broncos, so Garoppolo is the defacto starter for now.

Jimmy Garoppolo Coming Off Foot Injury

Garoppolo was playing some of the best football of his career this season. After taking over for Trey Lance in Week 2, Garoppolo went 7-3 as the starter, throwing for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Garoppolo’s season ended in Week 13 after suffering a foot injury.

In six and a half seasons with the Niners, Garoppolo went 38-17, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, where the Niners lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.

