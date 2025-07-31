Raiders Sign Kolton Miller to Three-Year, $66 Million Extension

Kolton Miller is the latest left tackle in the NFL to earn a massive payday. The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed the former UCLA Bruin to a three-year, $66 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The deal includes $42.5 million in guaranteed money. Miller will now earn an annual salary of $22 million. This places him among the top 10 highest-paid left tackles in the NFL. He has been a mainstay for the Las Vegas Raiders ever since being drafted in 2018. He is also currently the longest-tenured player on the team. Now, his patience through the Raiders’ ups and downs has been handsomely rewarded with a lucrative deal.

Kolton Miller’s Importance to the Raiders’ Offensive Line

With many new faces on the team, Kolton Miller’s role on the Raiders’ offense will be more crucial than ever heading into the new season. While he may not be a household name, there’s a reason the Raiders are placing so much trust in the left tackle. Miller has been one of the most consistent linemen in the league. Over seven seasons, he has appeared in 109 games and started 107 of them. Aside from missing four games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury, Miller has been a bright spot for Las Vegas.

Moreover, Kolton Miller ranked 14th among all offensive tackles last year, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), finishing with an overall grade of 80.6. He also showcased his value in pass-protection, earning a PFF grade of 82.2. This was 11th best in the NFL in that category. With Geno Smith arriving as the new quarterback and rookie phenom Ashton Jeanty expected to make a splash at running back, Miller will be counted on to live up to his new contract and continue anchoring the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders Continue to Make Moves

Kolton Miller’s impact will carry significant weight for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense this season. As mentioned, the team is expected to lean heavily on Ashton Jeanty in the run game. Additionally, it will take time for the offense to adjust to Geno Smith as the new signal caller. Still, the Raiders’ offseason moves look strong on paper. While they may not be favorites to win the AFC West, they will be far from pushovers. Expect Kolton Miller and company to surprise a few teams this coming NFL season.