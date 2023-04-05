Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy this offseason. Not only did they part ways with their long-time quarterback, Derek Carr, they also brought in former 49ers signal caller, Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, they have added depth to the quarterback position. The team is reportedly signing long-time backup, Brian Hoyer to a two-year contract. Hoyer has been known for being a staple on the New England Patriots’ quarterback depth chart. He also was Garoppolo’s backup for a short time in San Francisco. While Hoyer is not a starting quarterback in the NFL, he certainly has welcome experience as a backup.

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Journeyman Backup Quarterback, Brian Hoyer

Hoyer’s Career

Brian Hoyer has made a nice career out of being a journeyman backup. He has backed up the likes of Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Mac Jones most recently. Many forget that the veteran has had two different stints with the New England Patriots. On top of this, he has been on the roster for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and the Houston Texans throughout his long career. For his career, the veteran quarterback has put up numbers of 53 touchdowns, 10,668 yards, and a completion percentage of 59.4 percent.

Hoyer’s career quarterback rating currently stands at 82.9. On top of this, the one-time Super Bowl champion possesses a career win-loss record of 16-24-0 with his best season coming in 2013 when he went 3-0 as a starter for Cleveland. Obviously this is not stellar, but remember, he is a career backup. All in all, Brian Hoyer is a welcome addition to any team in need of a backup quarterback.

How Brian Hoyer Will With the Las Vegas Raiders

Considering his familiarity with head coach, Josh McDaniels, one should not be too surprised by this signing. McDaniels spent many years on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England. As a result, the two of them are very familiar with each other. With all of this in mind, the Las Vegas Raiders signing Brian Hoyer to a short-term deal was a no-brainer in more ways than one. Especially with Garoppolo’s injury history. Not to mention, the Raiders just recently added Danny Amendola to their coaching staff, someone Hoyer is familiar with considering he is a former Patriots wide receiver. As a result, Hoyer is a nice insurance policy for the new Raiders signal caller.

