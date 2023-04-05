News

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
3 min read
Brian Hoyer

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy this offseason. Not only did they part ways with their long-time quarterback, Derek Carr, they also brought in former 49ers signal caller, Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, they have added depth to the quarterback position. The team is reportedly signing long-time backup, Brian Hoyer to a two-year contract. Hoyer has been known for being a staple on the New England Patriots’ quarterback depth chart. He also was Garoppolo’s backup for a short time in San Francisco. While Hoyer is not a starting quarterback in the NFL, he certainly has welcome experience as a backup.

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Journeyman Backup Quarterback, Brian Hoyer

Hoyer’s Career

Brian Hoyer has made a nice career out of being a journeyman backup. He has backed up the likes of Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Mac Jones most recently. Many forget that the veteran has had two different stints with the New England Patriots. On top of this, he has been on the roster for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and the Houston Texans throughout his long career. For his career, the veteran quarterback has put up numbers of 53 touchdowns, 10,668 yards, and a completion percentage of 59.4 percent.

Hoyer’s career quarterback rating currently stands at 82.9. On top of this, the one-time Super Bowl champion possesses a career win-loss record of 16-24-0 with his best season coming in 2013 when he went 3-0 as a starter for Cleveland. Obviously this is not stellar, but remember, he is a career backup. All in all, Brian Hoyer is a welcome addition to any team in need of a backup quarterback.

How Brian Hoyer Will With the Las Vegas Raiders

Considering his familiarity with head coach, Josh McDaniels, one should not be too surprised by this signing. McDaniels spent many years on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England. As a result, the two of them are very familiar with each other. With all of this in mind, the Las Vegas Raiders signing Brian Hoyer to a short-term deal was a no-brainer in more ways than one. Especially with Garoppolo’s injury history. Not to mention, the Raiders just recently added Danny Amendola to their coaching staff, someone Hoyer is familiar with considering he is a former Patriots wide receiver. As a result, Hoyer is a nice insurance policy for the new Raiders signal caller.

 

NFL Betting Guides [2023]

 

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Raiders
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To News

News
Brian Hoyer

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer

Author image Mathew Huff  •  2h
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Suni Lee 2
Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Suni Lee Shares Concerning Health Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Angel Reese Caitlyn Clark
Dan Patrick Weighs In On The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Debate
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 3 2023
News
d72e7-april-fools-day08
2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 1 2023
News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683
Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top