Raiders vs. Chiefs: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35)

The NFL Christmas Day slate begins in Kansas City as the Chiefs (9-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) in an AFC West matchup. Below, we examine the odds for Raiders vs. Chiefs and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds

On BetOnline, the Chiefs are a heavy 10.5-point favorite. The Chiefs have won seven straight games against the Raiders since 2020.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +460 -600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-108) Under 40.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Predictions And Picks

Over 40.5 (-112)

After hanging a 60 spot on the Chargers, the Raiders are now in a weird situation where they find themselves at 10.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs.

After a huge week of scoring, expect the Raiders to come back to life on offense. Teams that score 55+ points in their last game are 3-10-1 ATS since 2011 (Action Network).

The Chiefs’ offense is not broken. However, it’s different from years past. Since Week 11, the Chiefs have scored 30+ points once, which fittingly occurred in KC’s Week 12 game against Vegas.

The Chiefs’ defense is the better unit for Kansas City. However, they have stumbled in the last three weeks. The Chiefs allowed 325+ yards to the Bills and Packers before bouncing back against the Patriots despite allowing New England to score 17 points, three above their average.

Mahomes doesn’t lose in this spot. 30-4 SU against the AFC West, including 10-1 SU against the Raiders. Yet, Mahomes isn’t automatic as a heavy favorite – 11-13-2 ATS as a favorite of 10 or more.

This total of 40.5 is surprisingly low, considering the two teams combined for 48 points in their Week 12 matchup. You have to go to September 2019 for the last time a Raiders vs. Chiefs game did not surpass 40.5 points. I like the over in Kansas City.

Bet on Over 40.5 (-112) at BetOnline

Raiders vs. Chiefs Best Prop Bet

Travis Kelce Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a Chiefs touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a down year for Travis Kelce, who hasn’t shown the dominance we’re used to seeing in years past. Yet, his numbers are still elite. Kelce will likely surpass 100 catches and 1,000 yards.

Kelce had one of his worst games of the season in Week 15 against the Patriots, catching five passes for 28 yards. This is a good bounceback spot for one of the game’s best tight ends.

The Raiders give up 5.64 receptions per game to opposing tight ends. In week 12 against Las Vegas, Kelce went for six catches and 91 yards. I’m expecting a similar output from Kelce on Christmas.

Bet on Travis Kelce Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-130) at BetOnline
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Raiders
Dan Girolamo

