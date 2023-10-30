Week 8 closes on Monday Night Football as the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) head to Michigan to play the Detroit Lions (5-2). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Raiders vs. Lions and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Raiders vs. Lions NFL Monday Night Football Odds

The wait for Week 8 is almost over ⏳ How to watch #LVvsDET ➡️ https://t.co/sjCbiKiE52 pic.twitter.com/wD0eA1zGOr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 30, 2023

After a humiliating 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Lions are projected to bounce back in a major way. According to BetOnline, the Lions are 7.5-point favorites at home.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Raiders vs. Lions NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Lions -7.5 (-115)

The Raiders and Lions are coming off bad road losses in Week 7. The Raiders 30-12 lost to the Chicago Bears and Tyson Bagent in his first NFL start. Meanwhile, the Lions never stood a chance in Baltimore, falling 38-6.

The Raiders will get a much-needed boost at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center.

However, Garoppolo’s return does not guarantee the offense will score more points. In five starts, Garoppolo and the Vegas offense average 16.6 points per game. The most points they’ve scored in a game this season is 21.

Now, Vegas must travel to Detroit to play a Lions team that thrives in the dome. In three home games, the Lions offense averages 31 points and 384.3 yards.

Frankly, the Lions are much better than the Raiders and should win by double digits.

Raiders vs. Lions NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Josh Reynolds Over 2.5 Receptions (-106)

Dan Campbell calls WR Josh Reynolds, the “unsung hero” and one of the best additions for this team since ‘21. Calls Reynolds a blessing and a curse, he can handle a lot so a lot is thrown at him. #Lions — Dannie (@dannierogers___) October 28, 2023

On Sunday afternoon, the Lions added star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to the injury report due to an illness, and is listed as questionable for the game. St. Brown will likely play on Monday night, but how will the injury affect his play?

If St. Brown is limited or can’t play, one of the biggest beneficiaries will be Josh Reynolds. In six games, Reynolds has surpassed 2.5 receptions five times. When St. Brown did not play against the Carolina Panthers, Reynolds had four receptions on five targets for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Even if St. Brown plays, Reynolds is a good bet to hit this prop. If St. Brown is a late scratch, Reynolds should then hit this total with ease.