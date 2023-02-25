NASCAR News and Rumors

Rain Forces NASCAR To Cancel Saturday’s Cup Series’ Practice, Qualifying Runs; Xfinity Race Still On

Jeff Hawkins
Inclement weather forced NASCAR to adjust its Saturday schedule for Cup Series and Xfinity Series events at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

As rain fell on the two-mile track Saturday morning, race officials canceled the Xfinity Series’ practice and qualifying runs for the afternoon’s Production Alliance Group 300. As of noon ET, the race remains on schedule to run at 5 p.m.

The Xfinity Series’ starting lineup will be based on performance metrics from last weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway. The formula includes the fastest lap time position (15 percent), a driver’s final race position (25 percent), an owner’s final race position (25 percent) and an owner’s points position (35 percent), according to the NASCAR Rule Book.

Austin Hill was awarded the pole position and John H. Nemechek will start on the outside of the front row.

The Xfinity event has 40 machines entered in the event, but with a 38-car field, two teams will be forced to head home early.

The Cup Series’ practice and qualifying sessions, in preparation for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400, also were canceled. The 36-car field will be established using the same metric system.

The weekend’s events are the final ones scheduled at the 2-mile D-shaped superspeedway.

NASCAR Releases Updated List of Race Events

Here is the new weekend schedule at Auto Club Speedway (all times ET):

Saturday
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions
5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 race

Sunday
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
2:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting
2:55 p.m. Cup Series red carpet walk
3 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pala Casino 400 race

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
