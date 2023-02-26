So much for sunny California.

Rain washed out all NASCAR on-track activities at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday. With the Cup Series’ qualifying for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 canceled, Christopher Bell was awarded the pole position.

The starting field was set based on the industry’s qualifying metrics, which include the drivers’ previous finishes and fastest laps and team points.

The final race at the Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile superspeedway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series’ Production Alliance Group 300 will be staged following the Cup event, approximately at 8 p.m. Austin Hill begins on the pole and John Hunter Nemechek will start second for the nightcap.

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the outside of the front row. It will be his first front-row green flag since the 2021 Coca-Cola 600.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, starts third and Alex Bowman completes the top two rows.

Defending race champ Kyle Larson starts 15th.

The answer is 2009. #NASCARHOF inductee @mattkenseth went back-to-back to open that season. @drewblick, current crew chief for @Aric_Almirola, was on the box for the No. 17. pic.twitter.com/NGHNJsnFLw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Announces Starting Positions

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400: