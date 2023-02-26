NASCAR

Rain Washes Out NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Runs, Christopher Bell Awarded Pala Casino 400 Pole

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
chistopher bell awarded pole rain calif (1)

So much for sunny California. 

Rain washed out all NASCAR on-track activities at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday. With the Cup Series’ qualifying for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 canceled, Christopher Bell was awarded the pole position.  

The starting field was set based on the industry’s qualifying metrics, which include the drivers’ previous finishes and fastest laps and team points. 

The final race at the Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile superspeedway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series’ Production Alliance Group 300 will be staged following the Cup event, approximately at 8 p.m. Austin Hill begins on the pole and John Hunter Nemechek will start second for the nightcap. 

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the outside of the front row. It will be his first front-row green flag since the 2021 Coca-Cola 600. 

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, starts third and Alex Bowman completes the top two rows. 

Defending race champ Kyle Larson starts 15th.

NASCAR Cup Series Announces Starting Positions

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400:   

  • Christopher Bell 
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
  • Joey Logano 
  • Alex Bowman 
  • Chris Buescher 
  • AJ Allmendinger 
  • Daniel Suarez 
  • Ross Chastain 
  • Ryan Blaney 
  • Kevin Harvick 
  • Cody Ware 
  • Corey LaJoie 
  • Denny Hamlin 
  • Martin Truex Jr. 
  • Kyle Larson 
  • Brad Keselowski 
  • Aric Almirola 
  • Bubba Wallace 
  • Austin Cindric 
  • Noah Gragson 
  • Kyle Busch 
  • J.J. Yeley 
  • Ty Gibbs 
  • Harrison Burton 
  • Todd Gilliland 
  • Michael McDowell 
  • Ryan Preece 
  • Austin Dillon 
  • Justin Haley 
  • B.J. McLeod 
  • Chase Briscoe 
  • William Byron 
  • Chase Elliott 
  • Erik Jones 
  • Tyler Reddick 
  • Ty Dillon
Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
tony stewart push joey logano at calif (1)

NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Tony Stewart Lose Cool At Auto Club Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NASCAR
jeff gordon and terminator (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Recalling Jeff Gordon’s 2 Big, 2-Mile Moments At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2023
NASCAR
kyle larson wins 2022 auto club speedway
NASCAR Pala Casino 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2023
NASCAR
auto club speeday establishing shot
NASCAR Auto Club Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2023
NASCAR
two disappointed drivers daytona (1)
Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton: 2 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers With Disappointing Daytona 500 Runs
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 20 2023
NASCAR
nascar media days trophy (1)
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2023
NASCAR
martin treux jr will win daytona 500 (1)
Why New Purpose Will Lead NASCAR Cup Series Driver Martin Truex Jr. To Capture Elusive Daytona 500
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top