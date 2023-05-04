We Continue To Breakdown The Field For The 149th Edition Of The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports
Raise Cain is a true underdog at the 149th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs, but he has shown the ability to win races and he’s been a notoriously excellent closer so far in his young career. Let’s break down the history and team behind Raise Cain.
Raise Cain Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby
Raise Cain is a clear underdog in the 2023 edition of the Kentucky Derby as he comes in as the 17th-rated horse against the odds to make a winning run. But there are some things that point to Raise Cain’s ability to hang in this race and close late. Most experts fear that the overall pace will be a bit too much for Raise Cain to keep enough in the tank to close strong enough to come away with a victory, but as we’ve seen in years past, just about anything is possible in the Run for the Roses.
Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+325
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|Practical Move
|+800
|Angel Of Empire
|+1000
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Derma Sotagake
|+1200
|Verifying
|+1400
|Mage
|+1600
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|Skinner
|+2500
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Disarm
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|Continuar
|+6600
Raise Cain Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Raise Cain has a very talented trainer in Ben Colebrook. Colebrook is the skilled trainer responsible for preparing Knicks Go, a top contender in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Having won the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity in the Fall of 2018 and coming in second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Knicks Go has proven to be an impressive athlete under Colebrook’s guidance. Colebrook’s passion for horses began while attending the University of Kentucky, where he gained experience working with animals.
He went on to work as an assistant to renowned trainers Fred Seitz and Christophe Clement before establishing his own reputation as a trainer. In 2012, he sent out his first starter, and since then, he has trained some notable horses in the industry. These include Limousine Liberal, a top-class sprinter and multiple graded stakes winner in 2017 and 2018, as well as Sparkling Review and Surgical Strike, both graded stakes winners. In 2023, Colebrook’s colt, Raise Cain, made a name for himself on the Road to the Kentucky Derby by winning the Gotham Stakes in an upset.
Raise Cain will be guided by Gerardo Corrales. Corrales didn’t achieve success as a jockey overnight. Originally from Panama, he moved to the United States in 2015 and began regularly riding horses. In his first three years, he won 9, 28, and 51 races respectively. However, as time passed, Corrales received more opportunities and began to excel. From 2019 to 2022, he surpassed 100 wins each year. In 2019, he won his first riding title at Thistledown in Ohio. Recently, in 2022, he achieved his first two graded stakes victories at Kentucky Downs and finished second in the jockey standings at Turfway Park.
|Horse
|Raise Cain
|Post Position
|16
|Odds
|+5000
|Points
|64
|Jockey
|Gerrardo Corrales
|Trainer
|Ben Colebrook
|Owner(s)
|Warren, Andrew N. and Warren, Rania
|Breeder
|Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC
|Pedigree
|Violence – Lemon Belle, by Lemon Drop Kid
|Auction Price
|$180,000
Raise Cain Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
|Career Record
|7(2-1-1)
|Career Earnings
|$296,328
|Earnings Per Start
|$42,333
|Running Style
|Stalker/Closer
|Equibase Speed Figure
|93
Raise Cain Horse Pedigree
|Violence (USA)
2010
|Medaglia d’Oro (USA)
1999
|El Prado (IRL)
1989
|Sadler’s Wells (USA)
1981
|Lady Capulet (USA)
1974
|Cappucino Bay (USA)
1989
|Bailjumper (USA)
1974
|Dubbed In (USA)
1973
|Violent Beauty (USA)
2003
|Gone West (USA)
1984
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Secrettame (USA)
1978
|Storming Beauty (USA)
1998
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Sky Beauty (USA)
1990
|Lemon Belle (USA)
2010
|Lemon Drop Kid (USA)
1996
|Kingmambo (USA)
1990
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Miesque (USA)
1984
|Charming Lassie (USA)
1987
|Seattle Slew (USA)
1974
|Lassie Dear (USA)
1974
|Queenie Belle (USA)
1997
|Bertrando (USA)
1989
|Skywalker (USA)
1982
|Gentle Hands (USA)
1979
|Lady Argyle (USA)
1987
|Don B. (USA)
1965
|Fleet Polly (USA)
1969
Raise Cain Past Performances and Results
|Keeneland
|4/8/2023
|9
|Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|5
|93
|Aqueduct
|3/4/2023
|9
|Gotham Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|1
|91
|Turfway Park
|1/21/2023
|6
|Leonatus Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|5
|85
|Fair Grounds
|12/26/2022
|11
|Gun Runner Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|2
|92
|Keeneland
|10/29/2022
|6
|Bowman Mill Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|3
|72
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|89
|Churchill Downs
|9/17/2022
|5
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|8
|63