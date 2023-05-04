We Continue To Breakdown The Field For The 149th Edition Of The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports

Raise Cain is a true underdog at the 149th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs, but he has shown the ability to win races and he’s been a notoriously excellent closer so far in his young career. Let’s break down the history and team behind Raise Cain.

Raise Cain Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Raise Cain is a clear underdog in the 2023 edition of the Kentucky Derby as he comes in as the 17th-rated horse against the odds to make a winning run. But there are some things that point to Raise Cain’s ability to hang in this race and close late. Most experts fear that the overall pace will be a bit too much for Raise Cain to keep enough in the tank to close strong enough to come away with a victory, but as we’ve seen in years past, just about anything is possible in the Run for the Roses.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Raise Cain Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Raise Cain has a very talented trainer in Ben Colebrook. Colebrook is the skilled trainer responsible for preparing Knicks Go, a top contender in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Having won the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity in the Fall of 2018 and coming in second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Knicks Go has proven to be an impressive athlete under Colebrook’s guidance. Colebrook’s passion for horses began while attending the University of Kentucky, where he gained experience working with animals.

He went on to work as an assistant to renowned trainers Fred Seitz and Christophe Clement before establishing his own reputation as a trainer. In 2012, he sent out his first starter, and since then, he has trained some notable horses in the industry. These include Limousine Liberal, a top-class sprinter and multiple graded stakes winner in 2017 and 2018, as well as Sparkling Review and Surgical Strike, both graded stakes winners. In 2023, Colebrook’s colt, Raise Cain, made a name for himself on the Road to the Kentucky Derby by winning the Gotham Stakes in an upset.

Raise Cain will be guided by Gerardo Corrales. Corrales didn’t achieve success as a jockey overnight. Originally from Panama, he moved to the United States in 2015 and began regularly riding horses. In his first three years, he won 9, 28, and 51 races respectively. However, as time passed, Corrales received more opportunities and began to excel. From 2019 to 2022, he surpassed 100 wins each year. In 2019, he won his first riding title at Thistledown in Ohio. Recently, in 2022, he achieved his first two graded stakes victories at Kentucky Downs and finished second in the jockey standings at Turfway Park.

Horse Raise Cain Post Position 16 Odds +5000 Points 64 Jockey Gerrardo Corrales Trainer Ben Colebrook Owner(s) Warren, Andrew N. and Warren, Rania Breeder Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC Pedigree Violence – Lemon Belle, by Lemon Drop Kid Auction Price $180,000

Raise Cain Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Raise Cain has earned $296,328 in his career including $196,404 in 2023. He has still yet to reach a triple-digit speed figure but he has shown incredible stamina and grit down the stretch, allowing him to keep up with faster horses and outlast them towards the line.

Career Record 7(2-1-1) Career Earnings $296,328 Earnings Per Start $42,333 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 93

Raise Cain Horse Pedigree

Violence (USA) 2010 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Sadler’s Wells (USA) 1981 Lady Capulet (USA) 1974 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 Bailjumper (USA) 1974 Dubbed In (USA) 1973 Violent Beauty (USA) 2003 Gone West (USA) 1984 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Secrettame (USA) 1978 Storming Beauty (USA) 1998 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Sky Beauty (USA) 1990 Lemon Belle (USA) 2010 Lemon Drop Kid (USA) 1996 Kingmambo (USA) 1990 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Miesque (USA) 1984 Charming Lassie (USA) 1987 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Lassie Dear (USA) 1974 Queenie Belle (USA) 1997 Bertrando (USA) 1989 Skywalker (USA) 1982 Gentle Hands (USA) 1979 Lady Argyle (USA) 1987 Don B. (USA) 1965 Fleet Polly (USA) 1969

Raise Cain Past Performances and Results

Raise Cain’s career debut at Churchill Downs in September 2022 didn’t go as planned as he failed to make it to the placings. However, he redeemed himself three weeks later at Keeneland where he won his second start with an impressive 5 ¾-length lead. In his next race, the Bowman Mill Stakes at Keeneland, he finished third against stakes competition. He finished off his 2-year-old season with a second-place finish in the Gun Runner Stakes at Fair Grounds, losing to Jace’s Road. Raise Cain’s 3-year-old season debut at Turfway Park was also unplaced.

But he made a remarkable comeback in the $300,000 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct, which was a qualifying race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve. Despite being reserved behind a fast and contested early pace, he launched his bid entering the turn, moved off the rail under Jose Lezcano near the top of the stretch, and powered to the front near the eighth pole. He won by a whopping 7 1/2 lengths, clocking 1:38.09 for his first stakes win and earning 50 points towards qualifying for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 5 93 Aqueduct 3/4/2023 9 Gotham Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 91 Turfway Park 1/21/2023 6 Leonatus Stakes (Black Type) N/A 5 85 Fair Grounds 12/26/2022 11 Gun Runner Stakes (Black Type) N/A 2 92 Keeneland 10/29/2022 6 Bowman Mill Stakes (Black Type) N/A 3 72 Keeneland 10/9/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 89 Churchill Downs 9/17/2022 5 Maiden Special Weight N/A 8 63