Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Dan Girolamo
Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Week 3 of Monday Night Football features two games for the second straight week. The second game features the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) traveling to Ohio to battle the winless Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. Below, we examine the Rams vs. Bengals odds, predictions, picks, and best player props.

Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

Will the Bengals finally win their first game of the season?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Bengals favored by 2-points. This is the first meeting between teams since the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-110) -2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-112) Under 43 (-108) BetOnline logo

Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Rams +2 (-110)

Will Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow play on Monday night? As of Monday morning, Burrow’s status is still up in the air after re-aggravating his right calf in the Bengals’ 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

If Burrow does not play, the Bengals will turn to Jake Browning at quarterback. Browning has thrown one pass in his NFL career since coming into the league in 2019.

Even if Burrow plays, he will be limited, which isn’t ideal when going against Rams star Aaron Donald.

For Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford looks like the quarterback that won the Super Bowl in 2021. Stafford has already thrown for 641 yards on the year, and that’s all without Cooper Kupp, who remains on IR to start the season.

Who needs Kupp when you have Puka Nacua? The Rams wideout has 25 catches and 266 yards through two games. However, Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Monday night’s game, but head coach Sean McVay expects him to play.

Even if Burrow plays, the Bengals’ offense has struggled all season, scoring a league-worst 13.5 points per game. The Rams look like the better team right now.

Bet on Rams +2 (-110) at BetOnline

Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets

Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (+100)

After trading Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is officially the top running back in their offense.

Williams has 104 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving through two games with four total touchdowns – three rushing and one receiving.

The Bengals have been the worst defense against the run through two games, allowing 192.0 yards per game.

Look for Williams to make it three straight weeks with a touchdown.

Bet on Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (+100) at BetOnline

Joe Mixon Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Joe Mixon's Menacing Charges Have Been Dismissed

Even if he plays, Burrow is not 100%, meaning the Bengals must rely on the running game to support the offense.

Enter Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who is projected to see a heavy workload, especially if Browning starts.

Nothing about Mixon’s first two games jumps off the page, with 115 yards on 26 carries. However, Mixon is averaging a respectable 4.4 yards per carry, which could increase on Monday since the Rams have allowed 5.3 yards per carry, the second-worst average in the league.

Mixon is probably in line for 18+ carries, more than enough for him to hit his rushing over.

Bet on Joe Mixon Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115) at BetOnline

Bengals NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Rams
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

