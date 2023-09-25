Week 3 of Monday Night Football features two games for the second straight week. The second game features the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) traveling to Ohio to battle the winless Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. Below, we examine the Rams vs. Bengals odds, predictions, picks, and best player props.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Will the Bengals finally win their first game of the season?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Bengals favored by 2-points. This is the first meeting between teams since the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Rams +2 (-110)

From @GMFB: #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo evaluated for a concussion; #Saints QB Derek Carr avoids major injury, could still miss time; Chargers WR Mike Williams feared to have a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury; & #Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s status still up in the air. pic.twitter.com/zdWb36ldLt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

Will Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow play on Monday night? As of Monday morning, Burrow’s status is still up in the air after re-aggravating his right calf in the Bengals’ 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

If Burrow does not play, the Bengals will turn to Jake Browning at quarterback. Browning has thrown one pass in his NFL career since coming into the league in 2019.

Even if Burrow plays, he will be limited, which isn’t ideal when going against Rams star Aaron Donald.

For Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford looks like the quarterback that won the Super Bowl in 2021. Stafford has already thrown for 641 yards on the year, and that’s all without Cooper Kupp, who remains on IR to start the season.

Who needs Kupp when you have Puka Nacua? The Rams wideout has 25 catches and 266 yards through two games. However, Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Monday night’s game, but head coach Sean McVay expects him to play.

Even if Burrow plays, the Bengals’ offense has struggled all season, scoring a league-worst 13.5 points per game. The Rams look like the better team right now.

Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets

Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (+100)

KYREN WILLIAMS RB1 SZN 🚀

pic.twitter.com/XuvOGqtow4 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 17, 2023

After trading Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is officially the top running back in their offense.

Williams has 104 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving through two games with four total touchdowns – three rushing and one receiving.

The Bengals have been the worst defense against the run through two games, allowing 192.0 yards per game.

Look for Williams to make it three straight weeks with a touchdown.

Joe Mixon Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Even if he plays, Burrow is not 100%, meaning the Bengals must rely on the running game to support the offense.

Enter Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who is projected to see a heavy workload, especially if Browning starts.

Nothing about Mixon’s first two games jumps off the page, with 115 yards on 26 carries. However, Mixon is averaging a respectable 4.4 yards per carry, which could increase on Monday since the Rams have allowed 5.3 yards per carry, the second-worst average in the league.

Mixon is probably in line for 18+ carries, more than enough for him to hit his rushing over.

NFL Betting Guides 2023