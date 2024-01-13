The Sunday night game of Wild Card Weekend features the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams taking on the No. 3. Detroit Lions. Below, we examine the odds for Rams vs. Lions and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Rams vs. Lions Odds

On BetOnline, the Lions are 3-point favorites. Detroit is attempting to win their first playoff game since 1991.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Rams vs. Lions Predictions And Picks

Lions -3 (-115)

You don’t have to be religious to believe in the football gods. Lions’ fans have waited 30 years to watch their team host a playoff game. Detroit finally wins the NFC North to clinch a playoff game, and their opponent is the Los Angeles Rams, led by Detroit legend Matthew Stafford.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff, who quarterbacked the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, will be under center for the Lions on Sunday night.

You couldn’t write a better script.

The Rams will be the biggest public dog this weekend, and rightfully so. Since the Rams’ bye week in Week 10, the Rams have won seven of eight games, with their only loss coming to the Ravens in overtime.

The Rams offense run through four players: Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua. The Rams may have a tough time running the ball against a Detroit defense that surrenders the second-fewest rushing yards per game (88.8 yards/game). However, Detroit’s secondary is their Achilles heel, allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game (247.4 yards/game).

As good as the Rams’ offense has been, Detroit’s offense is even better. Detroit ranks third in yards (394.8 yards/game), passing yards (258.9 yards./game), fifth in rushing yards (135.9 yards/game), and fifth in scoring (27.1 points/game).

If Sam LaPorta plays, that’s a huge boost to this Lions offense. LaPorta tied Amon-Ra St. Brown with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Goff is the most profitable quarterback ATS since 2017 (69-44-2 ATS). When playing indoors, Goff is 35-16 ATS (Action Network), including 25-8 as a member of the Lions.

The Lions were one two-point conversion from the number two seed. The Lions have been the better team all season. I’ll take the Lions to win and cover at home.

Rams vs. Lions Best Prop Bet

Cooper Kupp 1+ Touchdown (+110)

If the Rams win, Kupp will likely be one of the reasons why.

During the Rams’ Super Bowl run, Kupp caught at least one touchdown in four playoff games, including two in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl.

Against a weak Lions’ secondary, Kupp should have favorable matchups all night. Expect Stafford to give his favorite target some looks near the end zone. At plus money, I’ll take Kupp to score a touchdown.