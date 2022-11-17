NFL News and Rumors

Randall Cobb Is Activated From Injured Reserve, Available For Thursday Night

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Randall Cobb Is Activated From Injured Reserve, Available For Thursday Night
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Green Bay Packers are playing in primetime on Thursday night, and they got some good news. Veteran wideout Randall Cobb has been activated off of injured reserve and will be available against Tennessee.

Cobb had been designated to return from IR on Tuesday, although it was unclear if he would be activated before Thursday afternoon’s deadline.

Cobb has been out since Week Six after suffering an ankle injury against the New York Jets. Before the injury, Cobb tallied 18 catches for 257 yards. He has served as a receiver who can move the chains. as 12 of his catches have gone for first downs. He also has a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback he has played alongside for 10 years. Cobb could also see opportunities returning punts, with Amari Rodgers being waived earlier this week.

The passing game has been struggling this year. Cobb, Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, and Sammy Watkins have all missed time throughout the season. Romeo Doubs is out against the Titans after being carted off the field in Week Nine. In addition, Aaron Rodgers has been playing with a thumb injury. As a result, Green Bay is only ranking 16th in the NFL in passing yards per game. The Packers also rank 25th in points per game, with 18.5. Their opponent for Thursday night, Tennessee, ranks 26th in the league.

With Randall Cobb activated, he joins Watson, Lazard, Watkins, and Samori Toure as the receiving corps for Thursday night. The 4-6 Packers kick-off against the 6-3 Titans at Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Packers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
The Las Vegas Raiders Can’t Afford To Fire Head Coach Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders Can’t Afford To Fire Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington's Quarterback Controversy is Not A Controversy
Washington’s Quarterback Controversy is Not A Controversy
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes Emerges As Overwhelming NFL MVP Favorite
Patrick Mahomes Emerges As Overwhelming NFL MVP Favorite
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Previewing The Current 2023 NFL Draft Order Ahead of Week 11
Previewing The Current 2023 NFL Draft Order Ahead of Week 11
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
How Bad is Bill Belichick’s Coaching Tree?
How Bad is Bill Belichick’s Coaching Tree?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL To Expand International Series With Games In Spain & France
NFL To Expand International Series With Games In Spain & France
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2022
More News
Arrow to top