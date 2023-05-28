UFC News and Rumors

Randy Couture Believes Cross-Promotion Fight Between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou is Possible

Garrett Kerman
MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes

Former two-division UFC champion Randy Couture believes that a cross-promotion fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou is possible.

Randy Couture believes Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones can still happen

Couture, who is now a commentator for the PFL, made the comments on his podcast, “The Randy Couture Experience.” He said that he believes both the UFC and the PFL would be interested in making the fight happen.

“I think it’s possible,” Couture said. “I think both organizations would be interested in making that fight happen. It’s a big fight, it’s a big money fight, and it would be a great way to promote both organizations.”

A fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou is the biggest in MMA history

Jones and Ngannou are two of the biggest names in MMA. Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and current UFC heavyweight champion, while Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion. Both fighters are undefeated in their last few fights, and they are both considered to be among the best fighters in the world.

A fight between Jones and Ngannou would be a huge event. It would be a major step towards determining the best fighter in the world, and it would be a huge money fight for both organizations.

However, there are some hurdles that would need to be overcome in order to make the fight happen. The UFC and the PFL would need to come to an agreement on terms, and both fighters would need to be willing to fight outside of their respective organizations.

If all of those things can be worked out, a fight between Jones and Ngannou would be one of the biggest fights in MMA history.

