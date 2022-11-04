Randy Moss Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Expert Breeders Cup 2022 Picks

Randy Moss Breeders Cup picks for 2022 are featured below. Check out the latest picks and best bets from one of the top horse racing experts here.

The 2022 Breeders Cup Classic is this Saturday, Nov. 5. This is the 39th edition of the historical race. The event was first inaugurated in 1984. Keeneland racetrack is hosting all 14 races on Friday and Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky. BetOnline odds for Moss’s picks are below.

Post time for the 2022 Breeders Cup is 5:40 p.m. ET this Saturday. On Friday, coverage for the races runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The final race can be watched on NBC Sports. Preview coverage will air on USA Network. Keep scrolling for Randy Moss Breeders Cup picks for 2022.

Randy Moss Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Randy Moss Predictions

Randy Moss is impressed by the number of speedy horses at this year’s Breeders Cup. “One of the things that interests me about this race is,” said Moss, “I don’t recall in a Breeders Cup race, even in a Sprint, seeing this much sheer speed all lined up against each other and mostly from outside post positions.”

Moss is also recommending to bettors to avoid picking Life Is Good. “Do not put Life Is Good in your exactas or trifectas,” said the handicapper. “He is the second-best horse in the race, but if Flightline was not in the race, he would have a fighting chance to go wire to wire at 1 1/4 mile even.”

Flightline (+375) at BetOnline | Breeders Cup Expert Picks

This race is for Flightline to win, according to Randy Moss. “We all — the three of us really: Andy Beyer, Mark Hopkins, and myself — came to the conclusion that the most logical speed figure was the 126 that we assigned Flightline,” explained Moss.

He thinks the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic is Flightline’s race to lose. For that reason, picking the undefeated horse to finish ahead of Taiba and Rich Strike is the most logical prediction. Moss says Flightline can be beaten if he peaks at the wrong time, but his Grade I win at the Pacific Classic in September speaks for itself.

Bet On Flightline (+375) at BetOnline

Taiba (+800) at BetOnline | Randy Moss Breeders Cup 2022 Predictions

Taiba has 8-1 odds to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. “If Flightline gets too competitive too early and he gets up there head-to-head with Taiba — because we know how fast Epicenter and Taiba are — that’s a scenario in which I can see an Epicenter or Taiba perhaps running down Flightline,” explains Moss.

The handicapper also had a chance to speak with Bob Baffert, Taiba’s trainer. “He said the good news is, Taiba loves a target,” said Moss. “The bad news is, he’s got to be able to see the target.” Moss believes Baffert thinks Frontline is American Pharoah as a 4-year-old. Taiba outrunning Flightline is a bit of a stretch.

Bet On Taiba (+800) at BetOnline

Rich Strike (+2000) at BetOnline | Randy Moss Breeders Cup Picks 2022

Rich Strike has 20-1 odds to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. “Life Is Good versus Rich Strike? I think probably Life Is Good would be the favorite in that matchup, but I wouldn’t agree,” said Moss. He has the Eric Reed-trained competitor as his top value pick.

Since Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby, Moss believes the 3-year-old colt has a shot to keep up with Flightline and maybe even win this race. In October, the horse finished second behind Hot Rod Charlie at the Grade II Lukas Classic Stakes.