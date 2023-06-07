MLB News and Rumors

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom to have Tommy John Surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jacob deGrom

The Texas Rangers have had fabulous start to their 2023 Major League Baseball season. They have a record of 40 wins and 20 losses, and now will be without their ace.  On Tuesday it was reported by the Rangers organization that Jacob deGrom of DeLand, Florida would miss the remainder of the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season because of Tommy John surgery according to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.

2023 MLB Statistics

deGrom started six games in the month of April for Texas this season. In 30 1/3 innings, he had a record of two wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 2.67. deGrom gave up 19 hits, nine earned runs, two home runs and four walks, to go along with 45 strikeouts and a sensational WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.76. deGrom was in his first season with Texas after signing a whopping five-year deal worth $185 million on December 2.

Individual Awards

deGrom has won three individual awards in his career. He won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2014, and the Cy Young Award in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 with the Mets. When deGrom was honoured in 2018, he led the entire Major Leagues with an earned run average of 1.70. A year later he led the National League with 255 strikeouts.

Having Tommy John Surgery a second time

deGrom initially had Tommy John Surgery as a New York Mets prospect. The surgery occurred in October of 2010, and delayed deGrom’s Major League Baseball debut which did not start until the 2014 season.

Five-Man Starting Rotation

The Rangers starting pitching has been excellent to start the year even though deGrom was absent for the month of May. It consists of Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning. They have a combined record of 29 wins and eight losses. Eovaldi is now the Rangers ace and has a record of 8-2 with an earned run average of 2.24. Dunning has replaced deGrom in the rotation and has a record of 5-1 with an earned run average of 2.52.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

