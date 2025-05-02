Rangers name Mike Sullivan head coach

The New York Rangers have named Mike Sullivan of Marshfield, Massachusetts as their new head coach on Friday. Sullivan takes over from Peter Laviolette of Franklin, Massachusetts, who was fired on April 19.

Not out of a job for long

Like Laviolette, Mike Sullivan was fired recently. He lost his job as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins after 10 years in the position on Monday.

Could Tortorella join the Rangers too?

While Sullivan is the next head coach of the Rangers, there is speculation that former Rangers head coach John Tortorella of Boston, Massachusetts could soon be coaching the Rangers again, as a possible assistant. Tortorella was the head coach of the Rangers from 1999 to 2000, and again from 2008 to 2013.

38th Head Coach in Rangers history

Sullivan is the 38th Rangers head coach in franchise history. He is also the seventh American born coach in Rangers history. In addition to the aforementioned Tortorella and Laviolette, Craig Patrick of Detroit, Michigan coached the Rangers from 1980-81 and 1984-85, Herb Brooks of St. Paul, Minnesota coached the Rangers from 1981 to 1985, Ted Sator of New Hatford, New York coached the Rangers from 1985 to 1987, and David Quinn of Cranston, Rhode Island coached the Rangers from 2018 to 2021.

Sullivan’s coaching resume

This is Sullivan’s third head coaching assignment in the NHL. He previously coached the Boston Bruins from 2003 to 2006. Sullivan was then the head coach of the Penguins from 2015 to 2025. While with the Penguins, Sullivan won two Stanley Cups. The first came in 2016 as the Penguins eliminated the San Jose Sharks, and the second came in 2017 as the Penguins eliminated the Nashville Predators.

Sullivan’s playing career

Sullivan was a center in the NHL for 11 seasons from 1991 to 2002. He was with the San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, and Phoenix Coyotes. In 709 games, Sullivan had 54 goals and 82 assists for 136 points. He was a -105 with 203 penalty minutes, five power-play points, 25 shorthanded points, 11 game-winning goals and 711 shots on goal.