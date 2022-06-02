Rangers Shock Lightning In Game 1 With Huge Win

The New York Rangers came out against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoffs and walked away with an incredible win.

After some people doubted the New York Rangers’ ability to win this series, it certainly looks like this Rangers squad has more than enough to get the job done. Although it is just game 1 of the series, The Rangers have to feel content with what they were able to do.

On top of the Rangers’ win, we were also able to go 2-0 in our NHL player props of the day, which you can find here. We have now gone 4-0 in the past two days.

Will The Rangers Beat The Lightning?

It’s certainly not going to be an easy task for the New York Rangers to win this game. There’s a reason why the Tampa Bay Lightning are here and that’s been evident by what they’ve been able to do throughout the past few Stanley Cup playoffs.

Even with the New York Rangers coming away with a huge win in game 1 of this series, the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to bounce back and that’s going to be tough for them to counter. If Tampa Bay comes out in game 2 and plays their best hockey and is able to steal one on the road, they’re now going to be in a position to win this series.

New York got huge contributions out of Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and a few other guys. In order for them to win this series, those guys are going to have to continue playing elite-level hockey.

Rangers vs Lightning Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds are still going to see the Tampa Bay Lightning coming into game two as a small favorite. Considering that it would be likely if Tampa Bay is able to win the series, it does make sense why they’re still the favorite. However, as we said in our first article about this series, it could be a great time to put some money on the Rangers.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Rangers vs Lightning from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Lightning Rangers BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -145 +120

When Is Game 2 Between The Rangers and Lightning?

Game 2 between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning is going to be on Friday, June 3. This game is going to be played at 8 EST and will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.