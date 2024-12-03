MLB News and Rumors

Rangers sign catcher Kyle Higashioka

Jeremy Freeborn
The Texas Rangers have signed catcher Kyle Higashioka of Huntington Beach, California. The terms of the deal are two years and $13.5 million according to Stefan Stevenson of Sports Illustrated on Monday. There is also a mutual option in the contract for the 2027 Major League Baseball season.

Third Major League team

Higashioka has played eight seasons of Major League Baseball. He was with the New York Yankees for seven seasons from 2017 to 2023, and then last season with the San Diego Padres.

2024 MLB Statistics with the Padres

Higashioka batted .220 this past season with the Padres, and had 17 home runs and 45 runs batted in. During 84 games, 246 at bats, and 263 plate appearances, Higashioka scored 29 runs and had 54 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 15 walks, 117 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, and one sacrifice fly. Despite a rather low batting average, Higashioka had career highs in runs scored, triples, home runs, runs batted in, stolen bases, and total bases.

Higashioka’s triple was the first in his Major League Baseball career. It came in a 5-2 Padres win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 19. Higashioka’s first stolen base came in a 7-6 Padres win over Pennsylvania’s other Major League Baseball team, the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 8, and his second stolen base came in a 4-2 Padres win over the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on September 24. Higashioka’s sacrifice bunt came in a 9-8 Padres win over the Miami Marlins in a game that went into 10 innings on August 10, and Higashioka’s sacrifice fly came in a 2-1 Padres win over the Pirates on August 12.

The most memorable game Higashioka had with the Padres came on June 26 in an 8-5 Padres win over the Washington Nationals. Higashioka had two home runs and six runs batted in. He scored three runs and had a single for three base hits. One of the two home runs was a grand slam.

