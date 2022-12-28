Rangers sign starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers have signed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas to a two-year contract worth $34 million according to ESPN on Tuesday. The Rangers become the sixth team Eovaldi has played for following the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011 and 2012), the Miami Marlins (2012 to 2014), the New York Yankees (2015 and 2016), the Tampa Bay Rays (2018), and the Boston Red Sox (2018 to 2022).

2022 Statistics with the Red Sox

In 2o games in 2022, Eovaldi had a record of six wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.87. In 109 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 115 hits, 47 earned runs, 21 home runs, and 20 walks, to go along with 103 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24.

In 2022, Eovaldi had the first two complete games of his Major League Baseball career. The first one came on May 28 in a 5-3 Red Sox win over the Baltimore Orioles. Eovaldi gave up two earned runs to go along with six strikeouts and a walk. The second one came on October 4 in a 6-0 Red Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Eovaldi had four strikeouts compared to two walks.

Career Statistics

In 240 career games, Eovaldi had a record of 67 wins and 68 losses to go along with an earned run average of 4.16. In 1257 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 1307 hits, 581 earned runs, and 356 walks, to go along with 1060 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.32. In 2015 while with the Yankees, Eovaldi led the American League with a .824 winning percentage. He had a record that season of 14 wins and three losses.

2021 All-Star

In 32 games with the Red Sox, Eovaldi had a record of 11 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.75, In 182 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 182 hits, 76 earned runs and 35 walks, to go along with 195 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.19.

The Rangers Starting Rotation

Eovaldi joins a Rangers rotation that includes ace Jacob DeGrom of DeLand, Florida, Martin Perez of Guanare, Venezuela, Jon Gray of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Andrew Heaney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Eovaldi is one of three pitchers the Rangers acquired in the offseason via free agency. The others were DeGrom, who the Rangers acquired from the New York Mets and Heaney, who the Rangers acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rangers finished fourth in the American League West with a record of 68 wins and 94 losses this past season. By the moves they made, starting pitching has been a primary focus in an attempt to improve.