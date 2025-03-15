Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray out long term with a broken wrist

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray of Shawnee, Oklahoma is out long term with a broken wrist according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. He is expected to be out six weeks, which will mean he is projected to not play for the first month of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.

How did Gray get injured?

Gray was hit on the wrist on a comebacker from Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia of Phoenix, Arizona on Friday in exhibition action. Toglia ended up reaching first base on a single. The pitch had an exit velocity of 106.4 miles per hour, and went high into the air between first and second base after the ball hit Gray’s wrist.

Jon Gray in 2024

Gray is entering his fourth season with the Rangers after ironically seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies. In 2024, Gray had a record of five wins and six losses for an earned run average of 4.47. During 23 games and 102 2/3 innings pitched, Gray gave up 107 hits, 51 earned runs, 11 home runs, and 28 walks, to go along with 86 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.32.

Finished two games in 2024

For the first time in Gray’s career, he finished two games as a reliever in a single season. He did not pick up the win or save, but finished the game in a 9-1 Rangers loss to the Baltimore Orioles on July 19 and in a 4-0 Rangers loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 20.

Projected to be third in the starting rotation

Gray was slated to pitch behind ace Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas, and Jacob deGrom of DeLand, Florida. With Gray to begin the season on the injury list, expect Tyler Mahle of Newport Beach, California to get the third spot. Two Rangers expected to contend for a starting rotation spot now are Jack Leiter of Plantation, Florida and rookie Kumar Rocker of Watkinsville, Georgia.