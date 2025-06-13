NHL News and Rumors

Rangers trade Chris Kreider to Ducks

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks

The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are not over yet, and on Thursday we saw a significant trade between the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks. According to nhl.com, the Rangers traded left winger Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts to the Ducks for prospect Carey Terrance. There were also draft picks involved in the deal. The Ducks are receiving a fourth round pick in 2025, and the Rangers are receiving a third round pick in 2025. Kreider had a no trade clause with the Rangers, which he subsequently waived.

Chris Kreider in 2024-25

Kreider had 22 goals and eight assists for 30 points in 68 games. He was a -5 with 24 penalty minutes, seven power-play points, four shorthanded points, six game-winning goals, 152 shots on goal, 27 faceoff wins, 26 blocked shots, 79 hits, nine takeaways, and 39 giveaways.

Third all-time in Rangers goals

Kreider has spent the last 13 seasons with the Rangers. The two-time National Hockey League All-Star (2020 and 2022), has 326 goals all-time with the Rangers organization. That is third all-time in the history of the Original Six franchise. The only two Rangers with more goals are Hall of Fame right winger Rod Gilbert of Montreal, Quebec (406 goals from 1962 to 1978), and Hall of Fame centre Jean Ratelle of Lac St-Jean, Quebec (336 goals from 1960 to 1976).

Former Rangers on the Ducks

Kreider joins a growing list of former New York Rangers on the Anaheim Ducks. He joins centre Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario, left winger Frank Vatrano of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and defenseman Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan.

Who is Carey Terrance?

Terrance is a centre from Akwesasne, New York. He was the Anaheim Ducks’s second round pick, 59th overall, in the 2023 National Hockey League entry draft. Terrance has played the last four seasons with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. This past season, he had 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points in 45 games. Terrance won a gold medal for the United States at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa.

Anaheim Ducks NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
