Rangers trade defenseman Nils Lundkvist to Stars

As the National Hockey League regular season nears, there was a trade on Monday between the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars. According to SB Nation on Monday, the Rangers traded defenseman Nils Lundkvist of Pitea, Sweden for a conditional first round pick in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

What are the conditions?

The Rangers will receive the first round pick in 2023 if the Stars do not have a selection in the top 10 of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. If they do, the first round pick is moved to 2024. Meanwhile, the conditional fourth round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft is upgraded to a third round pick in 2025 if Lundkvist records a total of 55 points over the next two seasons.

Nils Lundkvist fall out with the Rangers

National Hockey League players seldom have a fallout with the New York Rangers. However in this case Lundkvist did. In January, Lundkvist was extremely dissatisfied that he was sent down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and as a result asked to be traded. The trade request was made public late last week, and Lundkvist stated he would not attend Rangers training camp. It did not take Rangers general manager Chris Drury long to find a team that was willing to acquire Lundkvist.

2021-22 NHL season

In 2021-22, Lundkvist had his rookie season with the Rangers after being their first round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He had one goal and three assists for four points in 25 games and was a +4. Lundkvist had two power play points, 32 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 15 hits, three takeaways and 15 giveaways.

Lundkvist collected his first NHL point on October 29, 2021 in a 4-0 Rangers win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The point was a secondary assist on the game-winning goal scored by Ryan Strome at 12:29 of the first period. Lundkvist’s first and only NHL goal last season came in a 7-3 Rangers loss to the Colorado Avalanche on December 8.